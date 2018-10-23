sprh.1116.state.swimming-5.jpg
Times posted at Capital City Swim League meets.

Girls

50-yard freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview Baptist, 25.72. 2, Alexa Bennett, Episcopal, 26.41. 3, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 26.62.

100 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 55.98. 2, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 57.68. 3, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 58.12.

200 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 1:54.14. 2, Johannan Cangelosi, University, 2:01.04. 3, Rylee Moore, Parkview Baptist, 2:01.99.

500 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 5:07.32. 2, Cecilia Werth, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:28.37. 3, Kirby Black, St. Joseph’s, 5:39.57.

100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 57.13. 2, Kirby Black, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.43. 3, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 1:02.02.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 1:12.08. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:13.13. 3, Abigail Baumgartner, University, 1:13.20.

100 butterfly: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 57.41. 2, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 59.84. 3, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s, 1:03.00.

200 individual medley: 1, Jolee Liles, Parkview, 2:10.47. 2, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 2:11.55. 3, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:19.97.

200 medley relay: 1, Parkview Baptist 1:58.31. 2, University 1:59.39. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:59.53.

200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:48.80. 2, Episcopal 1:51.20. 3, Lutcher 1:53.72.

400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 3:54.60. 2, Parkview 3:59.77. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:02.22.

Boys

50 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 22.71. 2, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 22.78. 3, David Boylan, East Ascension, 22.80.

100 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 48.11. 2, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 50.19. 3, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 50.78.

200 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:42.67. 2, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:47.91. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:49.11.

500 freestyle: 1, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 4:38.26. 2, David Boylan, East Ascension, 4:47.79. 3, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 4:48.42.

100 backstroke: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 53.85. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 54.96. 3, Harrison Say, Catholic, 56.02.

100 breaststroke: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:02.22. 2, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:05.03. 3, Eric King, Zachary, 1:05.64.

100 butterfly: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 53.48. 2, Harrison Say, Catholic, 55.32. 3, Daniel Woodruff, Catholic, 55.33.

200 IM: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:57.66. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 2:02.34. 3, Daniel Woodruff, Catholic, 2:04.12.

200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:44.64. 2, Dutchtown 1:45.10. 3, East Ascension 1:45.27.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.72. 2, Dutchtown 1:34.04. 3, East Ascension 1:36.11.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:25.81. 2, Dutchtown 3:30.83. 3, University 3:36.73.

