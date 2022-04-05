A basketball player’s growth can be described several ways. When Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones talks about the growth of post player Percy Daniels over four seasons, there is more to it than three-plus inches and 70 pounds.
“There’s obvious stuff … getting taller and putting on weight that people see easily,” Jones said. “Percy has grown so much as a player. His work ethic and approach to the game is what has made him a better player.
“Instead of running out the door when practice ended, Percy changed shirts and continued to work. He became a student of the game.”
With the release of the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State team, Daniels cemented his status as a student who is now a master. Daniels was voted the Outstanding Player on the 3A boys squad after leading the Chargers to a second straight Class 3A title and eighth overall for the school.
“My role on the team this year was being a leader and somebody the younger guys could talk to,” Daniels said. “Whether it was a win or a loss, a good day or a bad day it was my job to say something to uplift the game.”
Of course, the 6-foot-9 Daniels did plenty to uplift the Chargers with his play, averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and 3.0 assists per game.
Daniels shares top billing on the team selected by writers from across the state with St. Louis Catholic’s Myca Trail, wh ois the Outstanding Player on the girls squad.
Trail, a UL-Monroe signee, averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and six steals per contest while leading her team to a second straight Division II title. Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington also was part of the first team.
Wosman's Otis Robinson of Wossman was voted the 3A girls Coach of the Year. In his first year, Robinson led the Wildcats to the 3A title.
Archbishop Hannan’s Errol Gauff was selected as the boys Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to the Division II boys title in their first tourney berth in school history.
Madison Prep’s Dez’mond Perkins, the MVP in the 3A title-game win over Wossman, earned boys second-team honors along with Donaldsonville’s Troy Cole. Madison Prep’s Kaylan Jack made the girls second team.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Sr. 18.0
Albert Shell Wossman 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Drew Timmons, Hannan 6-4 Fr. 17.1
Treyfontay Alford S.B. Wright 6-3 Sr. 24.6
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Bryson Hardy St. Louis 6-2 Sr. 19.6
Dez’mond Perkins Madison Prep 6-6 Sr. 19.0
Troy Cole Donaldsonville 6-4 Sr. 17.0
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Jr. 32.0
Christian Ferguson B.T. Washington-NO Sr. 6-5 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Percy Daniels, Madison Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Erroll Gauff, Hannan
Honorable mention
Curtis Deville, Iowa; JaQuevius Thompson, Caldwell; Ja’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell; Jayden Murrell, Grant; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Zaren James, University; Pat Williams, Wossman; Mason Lawless, E.D. White; Collin Coates, University; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Marquis Harris, Bossier; Nick Bailey Mansfield; Grant Kemp, Hannan; Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville; Eamon Kelly, De La Salle; AJ Ford, Marksville; Dawson James, Buckeye; Dashawn Ceasar, Iowa; Jamaal Guillory, Westlake; Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-10 Sr. 18.7
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-7 Jr. 18.3
Avery Young Iota 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep 5-8 Sr. 18.9
Da’Naya Ross Wossman 5-8 So. 15.1
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Kaylan Jack Madison Prep 5-6 Sr. 17.1
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 So. 12.8
Tia Anderson Brusly 5-9 Jr. 17.7
A’yiana Flemings Ursuline 6-2 Jr. 18.5
Isabella April Kenner Discovery 5-10 Sr. 19.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Myca Trail, St. Louis
COACH OF THE YEAR: Otis Robinson, Wossman
Honorable mention
Keira James, Marksville; Madison Siddle, Grant; Rylie Tate, Caldwell; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Ramiah Augerson, Wossman; Anrya Wilson, Wossman; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White; Imari Simon, St. James; Taylor Perkins, Crowley.