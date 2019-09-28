BR.stamantvolleyball001
St. Amant's Gracie Duplechein prepares to set the ball for a spike during a match against Terrebonne at the Gold Dome on Monday, August 27, 2018

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL

Monday

Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Baker, 4:30 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Walker at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Catholic High Pointe Coupee at Central Private, 6 p.m.

White Castle at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at False River, 6 p.m.

Brighton School at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Central at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

St. John at University, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

McKinley at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at Central, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at False River, 6 p.m.

Baker at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Tara at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Lee High, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Dunham at St. John, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Walker, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Morgan City at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Runnels at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

University at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

False River at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

St. John at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Northeast at Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High, Central, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Lutcher at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Capitol at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Lee High, 6 p.m.

Walker at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at McKinley, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Mount Carmel at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Friday

East St. John at Tara, 6 p.m.

Saturday

St. John at Brusly, 10 a.m.

Terrebonne at Brusly, noon

Terrebonne at Brusly, 2 p.m.

Lakeshore at East Ascension, 10 a.m.

