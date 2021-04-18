Kenny Guillot, who turned Parkview Baptist into a statewide football power in the 2000s, died Sunday morning. He was a 77.
“I am not much for talking today,” former PBS player and newly hired Catholic High coach David Simoneaux said. “He was a mountain of a man. He had a gruff exterior, but a tender heart.
“He was a warrior for doing thing the right way and he did not ever compromise that. He changed my life, and because of that I’ve spent my life trying to do the same (as a coach).”
In 15 seasons, Guillot had a record of 164-31 at Parkview that included LHSAA 3A titles in 2001, 2007, 2010 and 2012. Istrouma is the only other Baton Rouge area school with more football titles.
A former Jesuit of Shreveport and Northwestern State player, Guillot’s first accomplishment locally came as an assistant coach on the 1974 Tara High staff that won a Class 4A title. He also served as a head coach at Woodlawn before moving to college assistant coaching stints at Nicholls State and McNeese State.
“I never played for him because my senior year was the fall before coach Guillot came to Parkview,” former PBS and current Catholic assistant coach Matt Shelton said. “That was 1999. He hired me to help coach when I was 18 years old and that changed the course of my life.
“He was gruff and he endured a lot in his life. He used to tell us adversity visits the strong and stays with the weak. Well … it visited him a lot, but he never let it overtake him. He had a kind heart and helped so many people.”
Already a two-time cancer survivor, Guillot was diagnosed with a third form of cancer recently. His first wife and oldest daughter also died of cancer.
Guillot’s final season at PBS with 2013 and he remained as the school’s athletic director until 2018. He was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and had an overall career record of 175-41 that included nine district titles and 12 quarterfinal appearances.