Capitol wide receiver JaCoby Bellazar stole the show in the Lions' 42-21 win over Lusher.
Bellazar was explosive for Capitol, scoring four touchdowns and totaling 238 yards of offense.
In the first half, Bellazar scored all three of Capitol’s (3-1) touchdowns — two on passes of 63 and 53 yards, and a third on a 61-yard jet sweep. Quarterback Colby Tucker found Bellazar downfield consistently throughout, and if Bellazar wasn’t making plays downfield, he was making an impact in the running game.
Bellazar’s three first-half touchdowns pushed Capitol out to a 22-21 first-half lead as Lusher matched each score. After an opening drive touchdown by Capitol, Lusher quarterback Arnold Little connected with Roberto Vindel on a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Once again Lusher (1-3) matched Capitol’s score. This time it was running back Miles Stewart bursting up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point kept the lead in Capitol’s hands at 14-13.
After Bellazar’s third touchdown of the first half, Lusher marched down the field, and Little kept the ball on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line for a touchdown to end the first half.
Lusher received the ball to open the second half, and the game plan stayed the same — feed Stewart. It was working well until Stewart’s crucial fumble. On third-and-11, Little dumped the ball off to Stewart on a screen, but as he turned around to cut upfield, the ball was knocked out his hands and recovered by Capitol.
Capitol’s offense failed to score points off the turnover, but the big play breathed life into its defense, which forced another stop.
The next drive for Capitol went 73 yards on 13 plays and firmly swung the momentum in the Lions’ favor. Capitol converted a fourth-and-four at Lusher’s 29 to extend its drive and needed another big play on four-and-goal from the 7.
And as they had all night, Capitol went back to Bellazar. Bellazar caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tucker to push the score to 28-21 after a failed extra point. On the night, Bellazar had three catches for 123 yards and three rushes for 115 yards and four touchdowns.
After an interception by Dane Johnson ended another extended Lusher drive, Bellazar set up Capitol’s next touchdown with a 52-yard run. Two plays later, running back Bryan Foley scored from 19 yards out, extending Capitol’s lead to 36-21 after the Lions executed a two-point conversion.
To seal the game, Tucker kept the ball on a read option and broke two tackles near the sideline on a 47-yard touchdown run. Capitol totaled 231 rushing yards, and Tucker threw for 218 yards.
Lusher had 234 yards passing and 184 yards rushing to go along with 23 first downs, but the two turnovers deep in Capitol territory crushed that momentum.