LSWA Polls Fared for Week 4
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (3-0) plays St. Aug Saturday
2. Catholic-BR (4-0) beat Edna Karr 47-12
3. West Monroe (3-1) beat Evangel Christian 23-7
4. Archbishop Rummel (3-0) plays Ruston Saturday
5. Acadiana (4-0) beat Sulphur 70-14
6. Haughton (4-0) beat C.E. Byrd 35-14
7. Destrehan (3-1) lost to St. James 31-24
8. Alexandria (4-0) beat Peabody 47-0
9. East Ascension (3-1) beat Warren Easton 42-41
10. Zachary (1-2) did not play
Others receiving votes: Scotlandville beat South Plaquemines 67-14, Ruston plays Rummel Saturday, Captain Shreve beat Southwood 57-7, Slidell beat St. Paul’s 20-17, Live Oak beat Kentwood 33-21, Terrebonne lost to Hahnville 34-27.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (4-0) beat Neville 35-6
2. Karr (2-2) lost to Catholic-BR 47-12
3. Lakeshore (4-0) beat Moss Point, Miss., 47-28 86 3
4. Neville (3-1) lost to St. Thomas More 35-6
5. Leesville (4-0) beat Pineville 20-14
6. Eunice (3-1) lost to Breaux Bridge 28-15
7. Northwood (4-0) beat North DeSoto 41-7
8. Warren Easton (1-2) lost to East Ascension 42-41
9. Bastrop (4-0) beat Richwood 45-12
10. Assumption (4-0) beat Denham Springs 40-34
Others receiving votes: Evangel lost to West Monroe 23-7, Breaux Bridge beat Eunice 28-15, Carver lost to McDonogh (35) 6-3; Tioga beat Jena 40-13, Landry-Walker lost to Walker 34-15, Plaquemine lost to West St. John 30-16.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (4-0) beat North Webster 35-14
2. St. James (4-0) beat Destrehan 31-24
3. Iota (4-0) beat South Beauregard 42-14
4. Union Parish (2-2) lost to Ouachita Parish 21-14
5. University (2-2) beat Glen Oaks 56-0
6. Lake Charles Prep (1-2) lost to LaGrange 32-21
7. North Webster (2-2) lost to Sterlington 35-14
8. Kaplan (2-2) lost to Vermilion Catholic 25-22
9. Loranger (4-0) beat Convenant Christian 41-0
10. St. Martinville (2-2) beat Northside 28-0
Others receiving votes: De La Salle beat Amite 22-21, Jena lost to Tioga 40-13, Caldwell Parish beat Vidalia 23-8, Marksville beat Iowa 40-26, Brusly lost to Madison Prep 27-10, E.D. White lost to St. Charles Catholic 36-0, Hannan lost to Dunham 28-15, Madison Prep beat Brusly 27-10, Wossman beat B.T. Washington 48-12.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (4-0) beat Teurlings Catholic 42-31
2. Newman (4-0) beat Country Day 38-13
3. Lafayette Christian (3-1) beat St. Helena 44-7
4. Amite (2-2) lost to DeLaSalle 22-21
(tie) St. Charles (4-0) beat E.D. White 36-0
6. Ferriday (3-1) beat Rayville 50-0
7. Kentwood (2-2) lost to Live Oak 33-21
8. St. Helena (2-2) lost to Lafayette Christian 44-7
9. Lakeview (3-1) lost to Menard 14-12
10. Many (1-3) beat Red River 35-21
Others receiving votes: Dunham beat Hannan 28-15, Catholic-New Iberia beat Delcambre 63-0, East Feliciana beat Westlake 36-28, Lakeside lost to West Ouachita 42-28, Rosepine lost to Sacred Heart-VP 14-7.
Class 1A
1. Southern Lab (2-2) lost to Central-BR 7-6
2. Calvary Baptist (4-0) beat Lincoln Prep 51-14
3. Ascension Catholic (3-0) did not play
4. Oak Grove (2-2) beat Delta Charter 56-8
5. Vermilion Catholic (3-1) beat Kaplan 25-22
6. Country Day (2-2) lost to Newman 38-13
7. West St. John (3-1) beat Plaquemine 30-16
8. Ouachita Christian (3-1) beat Sicily Island 54-14
9. Oberlin (4-0) beat Gueydan 54-13
10. Opelousas Catholic (4-0) beat Kinder 41-6
Others receiving votes: Montgomery beat Pine Prairie 36-7, Haynesville beat Plain Dealing 35-8, Central Catholic-Morgan City lost to St. Stanislaus 28-21, Logansport lost to Woodlawn-Shreveport 29-14, Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Riverside Academy 42-20, St. Frederick beat Tensas 44-6, Basile beat Hamilton Christian 41-32.