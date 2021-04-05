Baseball
Tuesday
McKinley at Catholic, 4 p.m.
Scotlandville at Central, 4 p.m.
Patterson at Donaldsonville, 4 p.m.
St. John at East Iberville, 4 p.m.
Central Private at False River Academy, 4 p.m.
East Feliciana at Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Brusly, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at Plaquemine, 6:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Zachary at Zachary Youth Park, 6:30 p.m.
Adams County Christian at Silliman, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
St. John at Catholic-PC, 4 p.m.
St. Charles at University, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Plaquemine vs. Liberty at Traction, 4 p.m.
Catholic at McKinley, 4 p.m.
East Feliciana at Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Central at Scotlandville, 4 p.m.
St. Amant at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic at Regira Field, 5 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
False River Academy at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Walker at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at University, 6 p.m.
Zachary vs. Denham Springs at North Park, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield at French Settlement, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Ascension Christian at Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.
Port Allen at West Feliciana, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at French Settlement, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
University at St. Michael, 10 a.m.
St. Amant at Catholic, 11 a.m.
Woodlawn at East Ascension, 11 a.m.
Dutchtown at McKinley, 11 a.m.
Central at Walker, 11 a.m.
St. Charles at Brusly, noon
L.B. Landry at Donaldsonville, 1 p.m.
Liberty at False River Academy, 1 p.m.
Denham Springs at Live Oak, 1 p.m.
Lafayette Christian at Parkview Baptist, 1 p.m.
Westminster Christian at St. John, 1 p.m.
Livonia at Ascension Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Eunice at Plaquemine 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
St. Michael at Livonia, 3:30 p.m.
Central Private at Family Christian, 4 p.m.
St. John at False River Academy, 4 p.m.
Liberty vs. Madison Prep at Oak Villa, 4:30 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Denham Springs at North Park, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
French Settlement at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.
John Curtis at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Joseph’s Academy at French Settlement, noon
Denham Springs at West Feliciana, 3 p.m.
Family Christian at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Cecilia at Livonia, 4 p.m.
Holden at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Family Christian at Donaldsonville, 4 p.m.
Holden at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Teurlings Catholic at Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Lutcher, 4:30 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at The Dunham School, 5 p.m.
False River vs. Catholic-PC at Woodmen Park, 5 p.m.
Central vs. Zachary at Zachary Youth Park, 5:30 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Denham Springs at North Park, 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.
Hannan at Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Michael at West Feliciana, 3:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. Parkview Baptist at Brusly, 4:30 p.m.
French Settlement at Central Private, 4:30 p.m.
John Curtis at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albany, 5 p.m.
University at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Doyle, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
East Ascension vs. Zachary at Zachary Youth Park, 10 a.m.
Lutcher at Parkview Baptist, 10 a.m.
Madison Prep at Plaquemine, 11:30 a.m.
Dutchtown at Doyle, noon
Cecilia vs. Denham Springs, 1 p.m. at North Park
Lutcher vs. South Beauregard at Parkview, 2 p.m.
Alexandria at St. Amant, 3:30 p.m.
South Beauregard vs. Dutchtown at Parkview, 4 p.m.
Doyle at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.