Hard to believe 2018 is almost over. Of course, time goes by quickly when you cover high school sports in Baton Rouge.
Writing an end of the year column is a good thing, but it can also be tough. Why? Because there are so many good things that I don’t want to leave anything out. So I find myself in a no win situation. But here goes — five great stories.
ZACHARY BEATS WEST MONROE TO CLAIM SECOND STRAIGHT 5A FOOTBALL TITLE: The biggest complaint about many LHSAA football finals is that they are not close. There was suspense in Zachary’s 27-24 victory over West Monroe early this month. The Broncos prevailed when Chris Hilton caught a screen pass and raced 80 yards to the end zone.
WALKER WINS 5A BOYS BASKETBALL TITLE: If you are going to win the first LHSAA boys basketball title in school history you might as well make a memorable. The Wildcats did by rallying from an eight-point deficit to force overtime on the way to a 62-57 win over Landry-Walker.
EAST ASCENSION MAKES GIRLS BASKETBALL HISTORY TOO: The last time the Spartans advanced to the LHSAA tourney before last spring it was still called the Sweet 16. East Ascension then upended two higher seeds to win its first LHSAA title in girls basketball. There was no dramatic finish in this one. Just basic and fundamental basketball.
TRAVIS SWAGGERTY, JACOB EVANS FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS: Louisiana is a football state and Baton Rouge is a football town, but when two guys emerge as first-round draft picks in other sports it is notable.
Neither player was highly sought after in high school. Swaggerty went from Denham Springs High to South Alabama and developed into the No. 10 pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft. Evans transformed his body and game after graduating from St. Michael. He was a standout at Cincinnati and got drafted No. 28 by Golden State in the NBA draft.
NO UNLUCKY 13 FOR UNIVERSITY HIGH FOOTBALL TEAM: The Cubs won their second straight Division II select title with a 13-0 record. For the second straight year, UHS made a strong case it was the best team in all classes. And yes, the Cubs were 13-0 in 2017 also.
Wish list 2019
My wish list starts with the LHSAA. I would like to see less drama on the LHSAA front. The LHSAA sometimes gets a bad rap from people who dissect one ruling or decision, forgetting that the organization’s job is to enforce the rules in the handbook.
Are some rules outdated? The LHSAA has hired a law firm that specializes in constructing/reworking bylaws, which should help. Apart from that, I would like to see the LHSAA move away from penalizing student-athletes for mistakes by coaches or administrators.
Principals of member schools vote on and can opt to change LHSAA rules. But the LHSAA’s No. 1 resource is its students. Sometime that gets lost in the shuffle, too.
Remembering Ellis Collins
The Baton Rouge Area Basketball Officials Association and others are mourning the loss Ellis Collins, who died suddenly while on a family vacation last week.
Assignment secretary Mike Sommer said Collins, 45, officiated local high school games for about 18 years.
“Ellis was a great official and an even better person,” Sommer said. “He had a smile that could light up a room and always put people at ease. Ellis wanted to be the best official he could and worked to get better. I can’t believe he is gone.”
Prep notables
Former Madison Prep player Malcolm Roach of Texas is preparing for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The son of former MPA coach Mike Roach is not the only local player in a bowl game this weekend.
Troy James (Madison Prep) and Adrian Ealy (East Ascension) were part of the Oklahoma team that faced Alabama in the Orange Bowl.
• Former LSU and Madison Prep basketball player Brandon Sampson signed with the Chicago Bulls last week.