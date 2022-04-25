A month ago, Zachary’s hopes for the baseball postseason were seemingly hanging by a thread.
The Broncos had lost five games in a row. Three of those losses — one to defending 5A champion Barbe and two to local rival Catholic — were via 10-run rule.
It probably looked like hope was slipping away to those on the outside looking in. What remained on the inside was trust, something third baseman-pitcher Lane Felder, was truly a game-changer.
“Even through those losses we knew who we were and what we were capable of,” Felder said. “We trust each other and we all knew what we needed to do. With district (play), it all started coming together.”
Felder is one of 15 seniors who set the tone as the Broncos flipped their season and turned District 4-5A on its ear by winning 10 of their last 11 games to move into the Class 5A top five.
The fifth-seeded Broncos (22-12) host No. 28 Captain Shreve (16-18) at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the LHSAA’s playoffs begin for baseball teams across the Baton Rouge area.
“I don’t think there was ever panic ... no big team meeting or anything like that,” ZHS coach Jacob Fisher said. “After those losses the seniors took over. They knew we were better than the team that Catholic run-ruled twice. They stepped in.
“In order to be better, we had to play better in all phases of the game. They led by example and the team followed them.”
The surge started four days after a 13-2 loss to Catholic. The Broncos went on the road and beat defending District 4-5A champion Live Oak (26-8), a team rated ninth in the LHSAA’s final 5A power ratings.
Zachary won that game 7-3 and then edged the Eagles 7-6 when the met again. The Broncos lone 4-5A blemish was a 9-5 loss to Central on April 14.
“I think we all hit a funk at the same time,” pitcher-first baseman Braden Clark said. “It was just a matter of time before we turned it around. We all believed in ourselves and each other.
“We started playing better defensively. Keeping it clean on defense leads to quicker innings and less pressure on us (pitchers). The mindset was this ... the quicker we get back to the dugout, the quicker we can put up runs.”
Clark (7-2) leads the Broncos on the mound. He has a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts and 57 innings. Zachary has multiple players hitting in the .340 to.360 range. Brady Neyland is hitting .360 and has 24 runs scored and 18 RBI.
Felder (.349, 28 runs scored, 24 stolen bases, 18 RBI) and utility player Will Romero (.330, .500 on-base percentage) are other offensive leaders.
“The coached emphasized to us during that rough patch that we play an extremely tough schedule,” Neyland said. “They never got down on us. But they did want to put us in uncomfortable situations early in the season to prepare us for district and the playoffs.”
Romero added, “Early in the year we had trouble flipping the lineup and getting to the top of the order. Over the last three weeks the bottom of the order has come through and helped us score more runs. It’s got us where we need to be.”