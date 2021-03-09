No. 6 Lakeview (21-6) vs.
No. 2 Port Allen (17-7)
Class 2A semifinal
2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LAKEVIEW: Javonte Howard, Andre Sowell, Michael Shields; PORT ALLEN: Tawasky Johnson, Elliot McQuillan, Jordan Brooks.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Lakeview beat Northeast 67-46, Madison Parish 51-46, East Feliciana 56-51
GAME NOTES: Defending champion Port Allen is in the tourney for the third straight year under coach Derrick Jones … The teams meet in the semifinals for the second straight year … McQuillan has emerged as a sharpshooting threat for the Pelicans, who make their sixth tourney appearance. It is the fifth tourney berth for Lakeview.
No. 5 St. Michael (17-5) vs.
No. 1 University (27-4)
Division II semifinal
5 p.m. at Cajundome-Lafayette
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: Lance Williams, Anthony Igiede, Wesley Fields; UNIVERSITY: Zaren Brock Brown, Bryce Brown.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: St. Michael beat Lusher Charter 64-40, E.D. White 63-39; University beat Patrick Taylor 73-32, DeLaSalle 47-45.
GAME NOTES: The teams played twice in January even though they are based in different classes/districts and UHS won both close games (75-70, 61-58) … Williams averages 20.4 points a game for St. Michael, James has a 15.6 average for U-High … It is the first tourney berth for SMHS since 2015 and UHS is in the tourney for the ninth straight year.
No. 3 Liberty (21-6) vs.
No. 2 St. Thomas More (30-4)
Division II semifinal
7:30 p.m. at Cajundome-Lafayette
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson, David Weber, Zavier Sims; ST. THOMAS MORE: Carter Domingue, Christian Landry, Jack Bech.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Liberty beat Ben Franklin 79-59, St. Louis Catholic 78-49
GAME NOTES: St. Thomas More has a 24-game winning streak and won two of the last three Division II titles … It’s the tourney debut for Liberty, whose coach Brandon White played for Glen Oaks (2005-06) in the tourney … STM coach Danny Broussard has 1,051 career wins … Domingue (17.8) and Wilson (14.7) are the top scorers for the teams.
No. 15 Walker (20-9) vs.
No. 3 Zachary (24-6)
Class 5A semifinal
7:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: Warren Young Jr., Gavin Harris, Donald Butler; ZACHARY: Jalen Bolden, Brandon Rodgers Hardy, Jordan DeCuir.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Walker beat Ponchatoula 60-45, Thibodaux 63-56, Alexandria 57-54; Zachary beat Comeaux 69-56, East St. John 55-44, Northshore 66-39.
GAME NOTES: The District 4-5A teams met in regular-season finale and ZHS won 63-50 … It is the fourth straight tourney berth for Walker … Zachary makes its first tourney appearance since 1966 in Class 2A … Walker’s Young (17.8 points) is the brother of LSU women’s player Tiara Young … Zachary’s Bolden averages has a 15.0 scoring average.