Senior quarterback Reed Godbery passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two scores to power The Dunham School to a convincing 44-12 victory over Northeast on Friday night at Dunham.
Godbery completed 14 of 21 passes for 186 yards and also rushed 17 times for 74 yards as Dunham won its 16th straight regular season game. Treylan Mouton added 74 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored on a 1-yard run.
Dunham (8-0, 5-0 in District 8-2A) has an open date next week before closing the regular season at Episcopal.
Northeast (2-5, 1-3) was plagued by eight turnovers, four in each half.
Northeast quarterback Ryshaun Steel tossed four interceptions. Steel completed 11 of 24 passes for 113 yards. Jascent Scott had six catches for 62 yards, including a 20-yard TD reception in the second quarter that cut the Dunham lead to 21-12.
Dunham went on a 23-0 scoring run from there and the Tigers finished with 22 first downs and 385 yards of total offense. Derek Stingley and three other starters were held out of the game because of injury.
“Our defense has been great all season long,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “We work takeaways and ball security every day in practice. The guys really take pride in that. The eight turnovers created was great and a season high.”
Making fumble recoveries for the Tigers were Nick Suire, Cobin Leindecker, Rhett Guidry and freshman Matthew Weiner. Grabbing interceptions were Ty Spurlock, Connor Bown, Jordan Roberson and Jordi Melara.
Northeast coach David Masterson said his defense was put in a tough spot with the turnovers.
“There’s only so many times you can expect the defense to make stops when we kept running them out there,” Masterson said. “I thought the defense played hard, but let up some during Dunham’s last drive.”
Spurlock returned his interception 40 yards to set up a four-play, 24 yard drive. Mouton scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to put the Tigers up 21-6.
Northeast roared back with a 55-yard, six play drive. Steel tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Scott to cut the deficit to 21-12 with 2:33 remaining in second quarter.
Bown’s interception set up an 11-play, 34-yard drive. Godbery had a key fourth down pass to Devin Taylor. Luke Russell nailed a 25-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the half.
Taylor caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Godbery in the third quarter. Godbery scored on runs of 23 and 12 yards in the fourth quarter.
Dunham had three turnovers. Godbery tossed two interceptions. Quoshane Kelly and Johnny Selders had interceptions for the Vikings. Selders also scored on a 60-yard fumble return with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Taylor caught five passes for 98 yards for Dunham and Semien had two catches for 34 yards.