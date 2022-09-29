The much-anticipated, LHSAA generated football power ratings debuted earlier this week. Those who wanted something different surely got it.
But as I scanned the lists for the different nonselect and select divisions, two things were apparent. First, I got a “Wizard of Oz” vibe, as in Toto we are not in Kansas … err, old-school Louisiana … anymore. And yes, these are early-season ratings.
Did I ever expect to see West Ouachita (4-0) or Opelousas (3-1) at the top of a power-ratings list? Probably not. But WOHS sits about the Division I nonselect list, followed by Westgate, the Class 4A champion from a year ago. Opelousas tops the Division II nonselect list.
The other nonselect divisions are led by brand names … Many (4-0, Division III) and Kentwood (4-0, Division IV).
Three of the four select divisions looked a bit more conventional by Louisiana standards. Two teams that played the Division I select title in 2020, C.E. Byrd (4-0) and Catholic High (3-1), lead this new Division I list.
Teurlings Catholic (4-0) leads Division II and despite two losses St. Charles Catholic (2-2) leads the Division III group that features as many power brokers as you might find at a Wall Street firm.
Case in point, University High (2-2), last year’s Division II champion, is currently sitting at No. 7, behind the likes of Notre Dame, The Dunham School, Episcopal and Newman.
This will take some getting used to. And so will the new-fangled Division IV current led by St. Martin’s.
Here is where I insert the strength of schedule and early-season success disclaimer with two pieces of advice. Get used to where the teams are now. But expect some notable changes in these power ratings as teams play six more games.
OK, I used to be that kid who pestered her dad or brother to buy a program for whatever sporting event we attended. After all, the guy selling the programs said you can’t know the players without them.
The same logic applies. We need to know teams and all the others around them and anticipate change. For example, Karr was assessed three forfeits last week and sits at 1-3. The Cougars appear to be the most dominant team in the state and will rise above that No. 24 spot.
Zachary (2-1) is eighth in nonselect DI and figures to rise above that spot. I don’t expect Southern Lab (2-1) to remain at No. 13 in select DIV, either.
It’s different and none of us are used to it, including the football coaches who are busy plotting their own power ratings along with those of their rivals.
We all knew the previous select/nonselect parameters well enough to anticipate some playoff matchups well in advance. It got comfortable and easy.
That could be the case once again in another month. For now it reminds me of walking into your living room with no lights on and realizing somebody rearranged your furniture.
You turn the lights on. It takes a few minutes to adjust.
Yes, the possibilities here are intriguing and I like them. But we do need time to adjust.