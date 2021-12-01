“Amazing and incredible” were two of the words Glen Oaks boys basketball coach Harvey Adger used to describe a 70-28 victory over Northeast High Wednesday night. The win was 900th over Adger’s career at GOHS.
“It was something … we had a packed house,” Adger said. “There were former players and former students from as far back as the 1970s. Some came up to me and said they wanted to be here.
“I told them (GOHS players) not to think about No. 900. All I wanted them to do was win our first game of the season. We only dressed out seven … and I’m proud of them. We have only been back together practicing for a few weeks and they executed well.”
The Class 3A Panthers (1-0) delayed the start of their season for a few weeks to allow football players to join the roster.
Tournaments begin
St. Amant’s annual Gold Dome Classic boys tournament helps headline the list of boys and girls basketball tournaments set to begin Thursday in the Baton Rouge area.
The three-day Gold Dome tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. with Dutchtown taking on Denham Springs. There are four games on Thursday and Saturday and three on Friday.
Scotlandville, Catholic, Ponchatoula, Broadmoor and H.L. Bourgeois are also in the tourney.
Brusly is set to host boys/girls tournaments at different sites, also starting on Thursday. Action at Brusly’s boys tourney begins at 5 p.m. and features three varsity games.
Former Brusly standout and assistant coach Dimario Jackson returns as a first-year head coach for Port Allen. Harold Boudreaux, a former BHS head coach, brings his Southern Lab squad to the Brusly tourney.
Meanwhile, the Walkons Brusly Girls Basketball Classic also begins Thursday and will be played at Denham Springs, Walker, Woodlawn and Dutchtown. Games begin at 4 p.m. Thursday
Besides Brusly and the local schools hosting, the tourney field also includes Ouachita Christian, Benton, Fontainebleau, Mandeville and Thibodaux.