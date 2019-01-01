Minutes after his team wrapped up the East Baton Rouge-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tournament title Saturday night, Scotlandville High boys basketball coach Carlos Sample launched into a familiar refrain.
If you read about the Hornets’ accomplishments in The Advocate, you have probably heard this before. Especially the part about getting better every game.
Sample responded with a nod when asked about the next big challenge for Scotlandville — the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic tournament that begins Wednesday at the Alario Center. The tourney fulfills another one of Sample's talking points about the Hornets — wanting to see if they can compete with "anybody."
Unbeaten Scotlandville (19-0) takes its act on the road to face some of the top teams from Louisiana and across the nation. The Hornets are not taking the road to Westwego alone.
Scotlandville plays White Station, Tennessee, at 3 p.m. and will be the second District 4-5A boys team to play Wednesday. Walker helps tip off the action at noon against New York-based Bishop Loughlin. The Wildcats (14-5) won the Class 5A title last spring, while Scotlandville was the Division I select champion.
Two other reigning LHSAA champions, Class 3A Madison Prep (12-3) and Division III The Dunham School (12-1), also are part of the Sugar Bowl tourney boys field.
While the rest of us force ourselves into some sort of post-holiday routine, the area’s top teams will test themselves against top competition.
With so many games and so many tournaments out there, skeptics may question why do this. The answer is twofold — because these teams can and because they should.
Some teams do shy away from high-profile tournaments because of inexperienced rosters or the simple need for a holiday break. Nothing wrong with either reason. But when the chance to play high-level opponents exists a relatively short drive away, why not?
Lee High (15-1), the Division II select runner-up last spring, and 5A Walker (18-3) help lead the group of girls teams set to compete.
Coach Valencia Wilson’s Patriots have won seven straight since losing to John Curtis on Dec. 6. Lee plays New Orleans area power Edna Karr at 7:30 p.m. in the Gold Bracket. Walker, led by LSU signee Tiara Young, meets Illinois-based Marian Catholic also at 7:30 p.m. Zachary, a 5A semifinalist last spring, faces Lafayette Christian also at 7:30 p.m.
McKinley and Madison Prep play early in the day and are part of the tournament’s Platinum bracket.
The Sugar Bowl tourney offers no guarantee of success once the postseason starts in February. But it might provide the knowledge needed to get there. For now, that may just be the most important thing.