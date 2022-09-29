The Dunham Tigers dominated the first half and then withstood a second half rally by the Southern Lab to claim a 28-14 nondistrict win at Southern University's A.W Mumford Stadium Thursday night.
Dunham (4-1) led 21-0 at halftime after holding Southern Lab (2-2) to 81 yards of offense.
The second half was a different story for the Kittens, as they gained 234 yards and cut the deficit to 21-14 with 7:30 remaining in the game on a 20-yard run by Jerome Harris.
How it was won:
Suddenly in a one-score game and with the offense struggling in the second half, Dunham, ranked seventh in Class 2A, answered Southern Lab’s touchdown with a four-minute drive that led to the game-clinching score.
The drive took eight plays–all of them on the ground–and culminated in the second touchdown run of the night by Colin Boldt. His 11-yard score with 3:37 remaining gave the Tigers some breathing room.
Southern Lab, ranked third in 1A, didn’t give up. The Kittens marched to the Dunham 1 with under a minute remaining but a goal-line stand by the Tigers ended the game. A 60-yard run by Harris highlighted the SLHS drive.
At halftime, it didn’t appear as if Dunham would be challenged. Quarterback Jackson House scored on a 27-yard draw play three minutes into the game to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, a Southern Lab drive ended with a poor snap on a punt play that gave Dunham the ball at the Kitten 20.
The Tigers scored on the next play when House rolled left and found Jake Rizzo wide open in the end zone for a 20-yard score that gave Dunham a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Dunham capped a long scoring drive in the second quarter with a 3-yard score by Boldt to go up 21 at halftime. The march took 15 plays and covered 64 yards and featured 9 rushes for 36 yards by Mason Wild.
Southern Lab got back into the game with a 4-yard run by Harris in the third quarter, followed by his scamper in the fourth quarter that capped a 9-play drive and gave the Kittens hope.
Player of the game:
Dunham quarterback Jackson House. House rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries and completed four passes for another 67 yards, including one touchdown.
Notable:
• The win was the second straight for Dunham over Southern Lab following their 26-20 overtime win last year.
• Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown was 15 of 34 for 177 yards and no interceptions. He added 52 yards rushing.
• Neither team committed a turnover in the game.
• Harris finished with 91 yards rushing, 83 of which came after halftime.