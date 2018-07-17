Johnny Felder was a quarterback who helped lead St. Helena Central to prominence more than 15 years ago. Making the calls to help the Hawks remain among the Class 2A football elite is now the objective for the 34-year-old former University of Louisiana at Lafayette defensive back.
“I have friends and family in Greensburg and as an alum I followed what the team did last year,” Felder said. “People kept me up-to-date on what was going on. This job was not one I sought out. When it opened up and people asked if I was interested, I went for it.”
Felder, the head football coach at Istrouma in 2011, spent the last six years as an assistant at another 2A school, Northeast High. It is not his first high school football rodeo, but Felder knows the reasons why this was a whole new ballgame. He took over in late May, just in time to conduct three spring practices.
The school has been rebranded as St. Helena College & Career Academy since he graduated in 2002 and it also has a new campus and stadium. The Hawks (12-3) were the 2A runner-up to Welsh a year ago under Brandon Brown, who returned to his alma mater, East St. John, as head coach in the spring. Felder said Brown has provided valuable input.
“There’s winning, but it also is about winning the players over,” Felder said. “I think I’ve done a few things that have taken some guys out of their comfort zone. The same is true with coaches, including the new hires. We’re starting to see everyone buying into what we're doing now.”
The Hawks graduated a number of top skill players, including Memphis signee Troy Hurst, but return a group of linemen led by two-way player O’Cyrus Torrence (6-foot-5, 330 pounds).
“We have some skill players who have talent,” Felder said. “What they lack is game experience. They will get their opportunity."
And so will Felder, who is one of three first-year St. Helena coaches. Former Istrouma assistant coach Marlon Robertson is the new boys basketball coach. Another former SHC standout, Marlena Lee Foster, is the new girls basketball coach.
Alexander to Arkansas-Monticello
Keith Alexander, who is retiring after 10 years as an LHSAA’s Assistant Executive Director, has been hired as the University of Arkansas-Monticello’s chief operating officer for athletics.
A Tuesday press release from UAM states that Alexander’s role will involve evaluating athletic facilities on the campus and helping to create a framework for the school’s athletic programs. Alexander served as the LHSAA’s coordinator of officials during his LHSAA tenure, which ends July 31.