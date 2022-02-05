His team was down one goal to fifth-seeded St. Amant with 10 minutes left in regulation, but Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard trusted his team.
“At no point in any game this season has this team ever accepted they were going to lose, down to the very last second,” Hilliard said.
And it took until the last second. The Yellow Jackets tied it at 1-1 at the 79-minute mark on shot by Clay Fontenot.
Axel Agurcia scored on a shot inside the box, lifting Denham Springs to a 2-1 upset victory over the Gators in the first overtime in Division I regional-round boys soccer action Saturday night at The Pit.
“It was far from our best performance as far as quality and we had guys fight through injuries,” said Hilliard, who noted that Agurcia, the Division I-II All-Metro MVP a year ago, played through a cold.
But it was enough for the 12th-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-5-2), who play the Captain Shreve-Alexandria winner in the quarterfinal round. It is the second straight quarterfinal berth for Hilliard as DSHS coach. St. Amant finishes 16-2-6.
The DSHS rally came just in time. Hayden Baio lobbed a free kick from 50 yards away to Fontenot, who placed a perfect shot to the right of St. Amant goalkeeper Dillon Staal.
Agurcia scored inside the box against Staal to complete the rally nine minutes into the first overtime period.
St. Amant and Denham Springs were both aggressive. Each team received a yellow card by the end of the scoreless first half.
The Gators took a late lead in the 61st minute. Aldon Padron passed the ball to Holden David near the sideline. David dribbled past a Yellow Jacket defender and chipped in a shot from inside the goalie box.
Following the goal, another yellow card was given out, and then 10 minutes later another. David had already been given a yellow card in the first half received his second in the 71-minute and was ejected.
“We were just a little late on some fouls,” St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia said. “Playing the last 20 minutes down a man is tough to do against a team like them.”
DSHS eventually took advantage of the Gators' situation and scored on Fontenot’s game-tying goal. Hilliard remained cautious despite having one-more player.
“It didn’t change much for me because I know [St. Amant] wanted it and was going to leave everything they had on the field,” Hilliard said. “That’s an awesome team right there.”
The Gators applied pressure early in the overtime. Denham Springs managed to clear out the ball each time they intercepted a Gator. Agurcia to take a clear-out pass and head for the next to score the winning goal nine minutes into the OT period.
Staal recorded eight saves and helped keep St. Amant in the game until David’s departure. The Gators received four yellow cards compared to Denham Springs’s one.
“They were scrappy, they were grinders and they almost pulled it out down a man,” St. Amant’s Garcia said.