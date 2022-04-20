The Episcopal boys and girls teams picked up wins as they hosted the District 8-2A track meet Wednesday, but their focus was on the next two weeks.
Of prime importance was advancing athletes into next week’s Region 2 meet, the final precursor before the LHSAA championship meet at LSU.
“We wanted to qualify with pretty good times so we could be seeded well and have a good lane in regionals,” said Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin, whose team won its respective competition with 191 points. East Feliciana (120) and Port Allen (95) were the next closest challengers.
Led by Episcopal’s eight wins, all six of the district’s boys squads picked up at least one win during the meet. The girls competition was a different story.
The Episcopal girls won 14 events as they rolled up 242 points. With 85 points, Port Allen was a distant second.
Among the notable performances, Daila Young won the 100 hurdles (16.23 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (46.00) on her way to being named the meet’s outstanding track performer. Teammate Frances Oliver earned that distinction in the field after winning the triple jump (36 feet, 8 inches) and placing second in the long jump and high jump.
The Knights also got a pair of wins from seventh-grader Lucy Cramer in the 1,600 (5:27.29) and the 800 (2:29.61).
“Overall, we’re real pleased,” Episcopal girls coach Bill Jones said. “We’ve only got six seniors, but they’ve been with us a while. It’s a good mix of older and younger girls.”
The Knights’ Clayton Braud was the top field performer while winning the long jump (20-10), the triple jump (41-4) and placing third in the high jump.
Dunham’s John Walker McDonald won the 1,600 (4:41.82) and the 3,200 (10:10.63) as he earned boys track honors.
East Feliciana’s Herman Batiste also doubled up winning the 300 hurdles (41.94) and the high jump (5-11).
The meet’s only triple winner was Dunham’s Jordyn Minor, who won the girls 100 (12.55), 200 (26.75) and long jump (18-6). Minor had hopes of surpassing a personal best of 11.6 in the 100, but had not previously run in the 200.
“I definitely didn’t have a bar set (in the 200), but I’m very pleased with how I did,” Minor said. “I wanted to PR in the 100. I didn’t do that, but I did really well in a headwind, and I feel like next week will be even better.”
The Region 2 meet will be held on Tuesday at UL. The top three finishers in each event will advance to the LSHAA Class 2A meet will be held May 6 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.