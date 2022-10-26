Totals provided by area schools
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
158-1,396, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 22 TDs
179-1,173, Glen Cage, Central, 13 TDs
165-1,139, Barry Remo, Catholic, 13 TDs
116-904, Mike Mitchell, Plaquemine, 14 TDs
102-985, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 15 TDs
144-814, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 6 TDs
114-764, Gary Dukes, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
143-713, Cam Kelly, Denham Springs, 7 TDs
122-619, CJ McClendon, Walker, 6 TDs
104-588, Jay’Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 5 TDs
86-549, Camren Stewart, Zachary, 6 TDs
Passing
1,687, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 115-211-4, 14 TDs
1,687, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 129-196-4, 24 TDs
1,431, Mike Mitchell, Plaquemine, 76-146-4, 15 TDs
1,288, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 85-124-3, 18 TDs
1,232, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 99-162-6, 14 TDs
1,068, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 86-130-2, 14 TDs
811, Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak, 81-162-6, 3 TDs
739, Reese Mooney, Denham Springs, 56-98-2, 6 TDs
672, Jackson Firmin, Central, 46-89-4, 9 TDs
Receiving
42-796, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs
54-739, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs
42-512, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 5 TDs
36-468, Micah Harrison, Denham Springs, 3 TDs
29-459, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 5 TDs
17-450, Aidan Joseph, Plaquemine, 5 TDs
23-437, Tylin Johnson, Lutcher, 5 TDs
35-411, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 5 TDs
31-410, Daniel Harden, Catholic, 8 TDs
18-380, Tramon Douglas, Woodlawn, 4 TDs
13-349, Zhavier Jupiter, East Ascension, 4 TDs
Punting
36.9, Corbin Roussel, Dutchtown, 26-959
36.8, Joe Chatelain, Catholic, 9-331
35.3, Ryan Burns, Zachary, 16-564
34.9, Tracye Millet, Lutcher, 7-249
33.9, Mike Mitchell, Plaquemine, 14-475
33.8, Coy Guillory, Scotlandville, 13-440
33.6, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 13-437
33.2, Diego Ortiveros, East Ascension, 27-896
33.1, Brec Shultz, Live Oak, 37-1,225
32.4, Jacob Tullier, Central, 12-389
Scoring
132, Dwanye Winfield, Lutcher, 22 TDs
102, Covanta Milligan, Scotlandville, 17 TDs
102, Mike Mitchell, Plaquemine, 14 TDs, 9 2-pt PATs
80, Barry Remo. Catholic, 10 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
78, Glen Cage, Central, 13 TDs
60, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 10 TDs
60, Shelton Sampson, Catholic, 10 TDs
54, AK Burrell, Dutchtown, 9 TDs
42, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 7 TDs
42, Blake Rosenthal, Live Oak, 7 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
148-1,228, Kaden Williams, St. James, 22 TDs
101-1,152, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
121-1,096, Antonio Lopinto, Albany, 19 TDs
109-823, Jackson House, Dunham, 9 TDs
89-756, Braeden George, Episcopal, 10 TDs
68-734, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 13 TDs
112-640, Andrew Kleinpeter, St. John, 7 TDs
73-601, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 7 TDs
50-600, John Duhe, Albany, 8 TDs
111-597, Adam Beatty, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs
Passing
2,113, Mills Dawson, East Feliciana, 144-227-8, 24 TDs
1,594, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 89-148-9, 22 TDs
1,358, Brayden Williams, St. James, 100-156-2, 14 TDs
1,340, Tylon Johnson, Madison Prep, 85-142-7, 15 TDs
1,208, Lewis Ward, Episcopal,77-126-4, 10 TDs
1,159, Blake Abney, University, 105-163-4, 17 TDs
1,119, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 76-116-7, 14 TDs
1,099, Marlon Brown, Southern Lab, 62-120-2, 11 TDs
802, Raiyen Oatis, Donaldsonville, 44-103-4, 10 TDs
757, Jackson House, Dunham, 50-109-6, 10 TDs
709, Aidan Casteel, Albany, 60-99-4, 11 TDs
Receiving
30-716, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 9 TDs
43-610, Takari White, East Feliciana, 4 TDs
38-607, Khai Prean, St. James, 6 TDs
31-599, Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 10 TDs
33-582, Kobe Brown, St. James, 8 TDs
40-564, Stanley Gilmore, East Feliciana, 5 TDs
21-530, David Jones, Madison Prep, 8 TDs
15-430, Jac Comeaux, Dunham, 6 TDs
31-417, Seth Gale, University, 6 TDs
25-415, David Olinde, Episcopal, 4 TDs
18-406, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs
24-363, Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
Punting
42.7, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 18-769
35.6, Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville, 21-748
35.2, Jack Herrington, Parkview Baptist, 14-493
32.0, Kobe Brown, St. James, 13-416
31.5, Granville Anderson, University, 7-220
31.1, Bernard Kirk, Madison Prep, 14-435
Scoring
150, Kaden Williams, St. James, 24 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
96, Connor Achee, Catholic-PC, 14 TDs, 6 2-pt PATs
84, Jatoris Buggage, Springfield, 14 TDs
76, Robert Kent, Donaldsonville, 12 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
72, Reid Chauvin, Episcopal, 12 TDs
72, John Duhe, Albany, 12 TDs
70, Braeden George, Episcopal, 11 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
66, Tyler Hamilton, East Feliciana, 11 TDs
66, Calvin Delone, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs
64, Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, 10 TDs, 2 2-pt conversions
60, Adam Beatty, Catholic-PC, 10 TDs
56, David Jones, Madison Prep, 9 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT