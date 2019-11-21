Excitement and anxiety are decidedly different emotions. How they can factor into a football playoff game is the stuff coaches cultivate. The two biggest games in Baton Rouge on Friday night offer perfect examples.
Second-seeded Catholic (10-0) makes its 2019 playoff debut by hosting No. 10 St. Paul’s for a Division I select quarterfinal at Olympia Stadium.
Fifth-seeded Zachary (8-2) hosts No. 12 Hahnville (9-2) for a Class 5A second-round game that continues what has become one of south Louisiana’s most notable playoff rivalries.
Both games help highlight a busy 7 p.m. schedule for local Class 5A/Division I teams. Zachary is the two-time reigning Class 5A champion and has three titles in the past four years. Catholic has played in three of the past four Division I finals, winning two titles.
A bye week gave Catholic time to fine tune and get healthy. Coach Gabe Fertitta is more comfortable dealing with the anxiety prepping for a new opponent.
“Sometimes, a little anxiety about a game and an opponent is a good thing,” Fertitta said. “If you’re worried about whether you know and can execute what you’re supposed to do, then you’re going to be more focused. St. Paul’s gave us plenty to prepare for.
“Their defense is outstanding. Last week they had three safeties against Holy Cross team that scored 42 the week before against St. Aug. On offense, there is a lot to prepare for, because if you can name it, they’ll probably do it. We have had things to prepare for on both sides of the ball.”
Of course, the Bears have been outstanding in their own right. Quarterback Jackson Thomas passed for 1,703 yards in the regular season with 20 TDs. Thomas, a first-year starter, has just one interception. Running back Josh Parker adds 956 yards rushing and 11 TDs for Catholic.
Zachary beat Hahnville in the 2015 quarterfinal round en route to its first 5A title. The two teams met in the title game two years ago, a game in which Kansas running back Pooka Williams was Hahnville's top player. ZHS defeated the Tigers in the second round last fall.
“Games like this are what high school football in November is about,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We’ve crossed paths before, and we know going in this game that Hahnville is one of the top 5A programs in south Louisiana every year.
“I know they hit a rough patch near the end of the season. But over the last couple of weeks, they’ve gone back to what they’ve always done well — run with the ball downhill. That is going to presents another big challenge for us.”
Hahnville lost its final two regular-season games before beating Chalmette 28-6 last week. Zachary has won eight in a row after starting 0-2.
Former Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet is the offensive coordinator for Hahnville. Of course, the Tigers are familiar with Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown, a Memphis commitment, who has more than 2,400 yards of offense.
Two other Class 5A teams, fourth-seeded East Ascension (9-2) and No. 16 Walker (8-3), travel for second-round games. EAHS plays at No. 20 Ruston (6-5). Walker takes on top-seeded Acadiana (11-0).
In Division I, fifth-seeded Scotlandvlle (8-3) plays No. 4 Brother Martin (8-2) at New Orleans' Tad Gormley Stadium. It is the third time the teams have met in a playoff game in the past four years.