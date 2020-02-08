Boys
Division I
Bidistrict
(1) St. Paul’s (19-0-0) BYE
(17) Sulphur 2 (12-5-5) at (16) West Monroe 1 (11-0-6)
(9) Lafayette 5 (14-3-4), (24) H.L. Bourgeois 0 (12-7-4)
(8) C.E. Byrd (14-3-7) BYE
(5) Jesuit (15-3-5) BYE
(12) Central Lafourche 4 (19-7-1), (21) West Jefferson 1 (14-7-3)
(13) Acadiana 4 (14-6-2), (20) Central 1 (10-6-2)
BYES: (4) Dutchtown (18-5-1),
(3) Catholic (11-3-2)
(14) Baton Rouge High 3 (12-6-6), (19) Zachary 1 (15-6-4)
(22) East Ascension (11-8-4) at (11) Destrehan (14-6-1)
(6) Brother Martin (14-2-5) BYE
(7) St. Amant (13-5-1) BYE
(23) Captain Shreve 3 (9-10-2), (10) Mandeville 2 (18-5-3)
(18) Grace King 1 (15-3) at (15) Slidell 0 (13-5-3)
(2) Denham Springs (18-7-1) BYE
Regional
(17) Sulphur at (1) St. Paul’s
(9) Lafayette at (8) Byrd
(12) Central Lafourche at (5) Jesuit
(13) Acadiana at (4) Dutchtown
(14) Baton Rouge High at (3) Catholic (11) Destrehan at (6) Brother Martin
(23) Captain Shreve at (7) St. Amant
(18) Grace King at (2) Denham Springs
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) Holy Cross (19-6-4) BYE
(17) Westgate (8-7-2) at (16) Belle Chasse (9-7-4)
(24) McKinley 3 (8-1-0) at (9) Ouachita Parish 1 (12-8-4)
BYES: (8) Helen Cox (12-3), (5) Ben Franklin (12-4-6)
(12) Riverdale 3, (10-4-2), (21) Woodlawn-BR 0 (5-13-1)
(13) Terrebonne 3 (14-11-3), (20) Live Oak 2 (5-14-2)
(4) Neville (13-5-2) BYE
(3) Beau Chene (18-6-2) BYE
(19) Lakeshore 4 (8-11-3), (14) South Terrebonne 0 (12-9-0)
(11) Caddo Magnet 5 (9-7-3), (22) Haughton 0 (5-11-0)
BYES: (6) East Jefferson (7-8-3) (7) Bonnabel (15-6-3)
(10) Benton 7 (10-8-6), (23) Higgins 2 (8-7-0)
(18) Tara 3 (9-5-1) at (15) Parkway 1 (14-7-4)
(2) St. Thomas More (14-4-1) BYE
Regionals
(16) Belle Chasse at (1) Holy Cross
(24) McKinley at (8) Helen Cox
(12) Ben Franklin at (12) Riverdale
(13) Terrebonne at (4) Neville
(19) Lakeshore at (3) Beau Chene
(11) Caddo Magnet at (6) East Jefferson
(10) Benton at (7) Bonnabel
Division III
Bidistrict
(1) Vandebilt Catholic (19-3-8) BYE
(16) Sterlington 2 (5-12-1), (17) Leesville 1 (9-8-4)
(9) New Orleans Military & Maritime 2 (15-5-2), (24) Morgan City 0 (8-11-2)
(8) Bossier (19-2-1) BYE
(5) Loyola Prep (21-4-5) BYE
(12) St. Louis 2 (7-9-10), (21) Pearl River 1 (8-10-2)
(13) Hannan 3 (7-9-6), (20) Cecilia 1 (8-9-2)
(4) E.D. White (16-7-1) BYE
(3) Lusher Charter (17-2-4) BYE
(14) DeRidder 4 (16-5-3), (19) Lutcher 0 (9-11-4)
(11) Teurlings 8 (7-8-5), (22) Union Parish 0 (5-9-4)
(6) Parkview Baptist (19-4-1) BYE
(7) North Vermilion (16-5-2) BYE
(10) David Thibodaux 4 (13-5-3), (23) Buckeye 0 (12-12-3)
(15) St. Michael the Archangel 6 (18-10-2), (18) Haynes Academy 4 (6-8-1)
(2) University High (15-3-2) BYE
Regional
(16) Sterlington at (1) Vandebilt
(9) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (8) Bossier
(12) St. Louis at (5) Loyola Prep
(13) Hannan at (4) E.D. White
(14) DeRidder at (3) Lusher
(11) Teurlings at (6) Parkview Baptist
(10) David Thibodaux at (7) N. Vermilion
(15) St. Michael at (2) University
St. Michael 6, Haynes Academy 4
Goals: ST. MICHAEL: Quin Reed 3, Donovan Hall, Josh Arroyo, Tim Brandel
Goalkeepers: St. Michael: Alex St. Cyr (6 saves)
Division IV
Bidistrict
(1) Episcopal (12-4-3) BYE
(17) Dunham 3 (9-11-0), (16) Lafayette Christian 0 (10-9-0)
(9) Metairie Park Country Day 6 (6-10-1), (24) Houma Christian 1 (7-10-3)
(8) Pope John Paul II (17-8-4) BYE
(5) Episcopal of Acadiana (8-5-4) BYE
(21) Covenant Christian 2 (9-15-2), (12) St. Frederick 0 (7-7-4)
(13) Ascension Episcopal 7, (13-7-4) (20) Ouachita Christian 1, (6-7-2)
(4) Christ Episcopal School (15-2-1) BYE
(3) Isidore Newman (10-6-3) BYE
(14) Opelousas Catholic 8 (10-8-3), (19) Glenmora 0 (8-10-3)
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas 5 (5-9-3), (22) Westminster Christian 0 (6-10-0)
(6) Holy Savior Menard (14-3-2) BYE
(7) Vermilion Catholic (11-2-6) BYE
(10) Rapides 3 (14-8-2), (23) Ascension Christian 1 (5-7-6)
(15) Northlake Christian 2 (8-8-3), (18) Calvary Baptist 1 (10-3-2)
(2) Catholic-New Iberia (9-6-5) BYE
Regional
(17) Dunham at (1) Episcopal
(9) Metairie Day Country Day at (8) Pope John Paul II
(21) Covenant Christian at (5) Episcopal School of Acadiana
(13) Ascension Episcopal at (4) Christ Episcopal
(14) Opelousas Catholic at (3) Newman
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas at (6) Menard
(10) Rapides at (7) Vermilion Catholic
(15) Northlake Christian at (2) Catholic High New Iberia
Girls
Division I
Bidistrict
(1) Northshore (19-0-3) BYE
(16) Captain Shreve 3 (17-8-3), (17) Acadiana 0 (10-10-2)
(9) Dutchtown 4 (11-5-3), (24) H.L. Bourgeois 0 (14-8-1)
(8) Lafayette (10-3-8) BYE
(5) St. Joseph’s Academy (15-5-5) BYE
(21) Destrehan 1 (9-7-4) at (12) West Monroe 0 (13-5-3)
(13) Fontainebleau 6, (20) Comeaux 1
(4) Dominican (17-1-8) BYE
(3) Mandeville (23-2-3) BYE
(19) Southside (9-8-4) at (14) St. Scholastica (10-8-3)
(11) St. Amant 5 (15-6-2), (22) Sulphur 0 (11-9-3)
(6) C.E. Byrd (16-7-4) BYE
(7) Central Lafourche (20-5-3) BYE
(23) Barbe 3 (9-9-5), (10) Hahnville 2 (14-6-4)
(18) Baton Rouge High 2 (10-10-6), (15) Parkway 0 (13-6-5)
(2) Mt. Carmel (18-3-3)BYE
Regional
(16) Captain Shreve at (1) Northshore
(9) Dutchtown at (8) Lafayette
(21) Destrehan at (5) St. Joseph’s
(13) Fontainebleau at (4) Dominican
(14) St. Scholastica at (3) Mandeville
(11) St. Amant at (6) Byrd
(23) Barbe at (7) Central Lafourche
(18) Baton Rouge High at (2) Mt. Carmel
Division II
Bidistrict
(1) St. Thomas More (16-4-5) BYE
(16) Bonnabel 2 (10-4-1), (17) AOL 0 (9-9-2)
(9) Terrebonne 6, (18-9-0) (24) South Terrebonne 1 (6-14-1)
(8) Benton (13-10-3) BYE
(5) Vandebilt Catholic (17-7-2) BYE
(12) Belle Chasse 3, (10-10-5) (21) Franklinton 2 (10-5-0)
(13) Teurlings Catholic 8, (6-13-3) (20) East Jefferson 0 (8-9-8)
(4) Lakeshore (14-5-5) BYE
(3) Caddo Magnet (15-4-4) BYE
(19) Lee 2 (7-13-3) at (14) Woodlawn-BR 1 (11-9-1)
(11) Sam Houston 2 (11-7-1), (22) Minden 0 (5-12-1)
(6) Ben Franklin (14-4-5) BYE
(7) Ouachita Parish (18-4-2) BYE
(10) West Ouachita 4 (11-10-1), (23) Opelousas 0 (6-9-3)
(15) Haughton 2 (10-9-2), (18) Franklin Parish 1 (6-8-3)
(2) Neville (17-4-2) BYE
Regional
(16) Bonnabel at (1) St. Thomas More
(9) Terrebonne at (8) Benton
(12) Belle Chasse at (5) Vandebilt
(13) Teurlings Catholic at (4) Lakeshore
(19) Lee High at (3) Caddo
(11) Sam Houston at (6) Ben Franklin
(10) West Ouachita at (7) Ouachita Parish
(15) Haughton at (2) Neville
Division III
Bidistrict
(1) Loyola Prep (20-2-4) BYE
(16) Lutcher 6 (9-11-2), (17) Erath 1 (8-7-1)
(9) North DeSoto 7 (12-9-1), (24) Brusly 0 (7-9-1)
(8) E.D. White (12-11-2) BYE
(5) St. Michael (16-4-1) bye
(12) Haynes 3, (11-6-2) (21) Cabrini 0 (7-7-2)
(20) Lusher Charter 2 (10-7-2), (13) David Thibodaux 1, (11-6-1)
(4) St. Louis (17-5-2) BYE
(3) University High (14-5-2) BYE
(14) Cecilia 1 (9-9-4), (19) Leesville 0 (9-8-1)
(11) DeRidder 8 (15-10-0), (22) Ursuline 0 (10-7-2)
(6) Parkview Baptist (17-1-2) BYE
(7) Sterlington (10-4-3)
(10) North Vermilion 6 (15-9-1), (23) Pearl River 1 (10-9-0)
(18) West Feliciana 3, (5-10-2) at (15) South Beauregard 2 (14-10-0)
(2) Hannan (16-4-1) BYE
Regional
(16) Lutcher at (1) Loyola Prep
(9) North DeSoto at (8) E.D. White
(12) Haynes Academy at (5) St. Michael
(20) Lusher at (4) St. Louis
(14) Cecilia at (3) University
(11) DeRidder at (6) Parkview Baptist
(10) North Vermilion at (7) Sterlington
(18) West Feliciana at (2) Hannan
Division IV
Bidistrict
(1) Houma Christian (19-2-1) BYE
(17) Ouachita Christian (12-6-4) at (16) Evangel Christian (8-8-1)
(9) McGehee Louise 7 (10-5-2), (24) Runnels 0 (7-5-2)
(8) Episcopal of Acadiana (11-6-2) BYE
(5) Grace Christian (18-4-0) BYE
(12) Ascension Episcopal 8, (10-10-0) (21) Highland Baptist 0 (9-5-4) 0
(20) St. Frederick (7-10-2) at (13) Sacred Heart-NO (6-9-1)
(4) Christ Episcopal School (13-4-0) BYE
(3) Episcopal (14-3-3) BYE
(14) Menard 2 (11-11-1), (19) Westminster 0 (9-6-2)
(11) St. Charles Catholic 2 (12-5-1), (22) Covenant Christian 0 (6-9-6)
(6) Catholic-NI (17-8-1) BYE
(7) Northlake Christian (15-4-1) BYE
(10) Pope John Paul II 8, (11-6-2) (23) Calvary Baptist 0 (12-9-0)
(18) Country Day 3, (8-11-1) at (15) Dunham 1 (12-9-2)
(2) Isidore Newman (13-5-2) BYE
Regional
(1) Houma Christian
(9) McGehee at (8) ESA
(12) Ascension Episcopal at (5) Grace Christian
(4) Christ Episcopal
(14) Menard at (3) Episcopal
(11) St. Charles, (6) Catholic-NI
(10) Pope John Paul II at (7) Northlake Christian
(18) Country Day at (2) Newman