Prado
Buy Now

St. Paul's Evan Pardo won the Region II-5A cross country meet with a time of 15 minutes, 22.27 seconds on Saturday at Highland Road Park.

 Photo by Robin Fambrough

Saturday at Highland Road Park

Boys

Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 31. 2. Mandeville, 67. 3. St. Paul's, 127. 4. Zachary, 134. 5. Fontainebleau, 187. 6. Denham Springs, 192. 7. Dutchtown, 201. 8. Live Oak, 231. 9. St. Amant, 235. 10. Slidell, 245. 11. Ponchatoula, 299. 12. Walker, 305. 13. Baton Rouge High, 325. 14. Northshore, 340. 15. East Ascension, 358.

Individuals: 1. Evan Pardo, St. Paul's, 15:22.27. 2. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 15:32.16. 3. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 15:44.11. 4. Owen Jensen, Fontainebleau, 15:46.42. 5. Mitchell Domangue, Mandeville, 15:50.29. 6. Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, 15:58.11. 7. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 16:02.06. 8. Matthew Kinler, Mandeville, 16:07.48. 9. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 16:09.11. 10. Max Guillot, Catholic High, 16:09.96. 11. Todd Rodriquez, Denham Springs, 16:12.00. 12. Miguel Thomas, Ponchatoula, 16:12.78. 13. Benjamin Domangue, Mandeville, 16:12.81. 14. Brennan Amato, Denham Springs, 16:14.65. 15. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 16:19.59.

Girls

Team scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 15. 2. Fontainebleau, 91. 3. Mandeville, 122. 4. Live Oak, 138. 5. Dutchtown, 147. 6. Ponchatoula, 150. 7. Denham Springs, 174. 8. Slidell, 205. 9. Zachary, 206. 10. Walker, 232. 11. Northshore, 285. 12. St. Amant, 357. 13. Baton Rouge High, 359.

Individuals: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 18:06.24. 2. Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 18:22.90. 3. Elise Jones, St. Joseph's, 18:40.50. 4. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 18:57.57. 5. Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph, 19:00.14. 6. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 19:07.14. 7. Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, 19:18.89. 8. Ava Marie Lemoine, St. Joseph, 19:24.96. 9. Christen Chehardy, Mandeville, 19:28.50. 10. Ava Pitarro, Walker, 19:30.08. 11. Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph's, 19:39.55. 12. Caroline Spalitta, Fontainebleau, 19:46.72. 13. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 19:52.73. 14. Marley Richard, Ponchatoula, 19:56.22. 15. Brooke Legendre, Slidell, 20:04.78.

View comments