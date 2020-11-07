Saturday at Highland Road Park
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 31. 2. Mandeville, 67. 3. St. Paul's, 127. 4. Zachary, 134. 5. Fontainebleau, 187. 6. Denham Springs, 192. 7. Dutchtown, 201. 8. Live Oak, 231. 9. St. Amant, 235. 10. Slidell, 245. 11. Ponchatoula, 299. 12. Walker, 305. 13. Baton Rouge High, 325. 14. Northshore, 340. 15. East Ascension, 358.
Individuals: 1. Evan Pardo, St. Paul's, 15:22.27. 2. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 15:32.16. 3. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 15:44.11. 4. Owen Jensen, Fontainebleau, 15:46.42. 5. Mitchell Domangue, Mandeville, 15:50.29. 6. Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, 15:58.11. 7. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 16:02.06. 8. Matthew Kinler, Mandeville, 16:07.48. 9. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 16:09.11. 10. Max Guillot, Catholic High, 16:09.96. 11. Todd Rodriquez, Denham Springs, 16:12.00. 12. Miguel Thomas, Ponchatoula, 16:12.78. 13. Benjamin Domangue, Mandeville, 16:12.81. 14. Brennan Amato, Denham Springs, 16:14.65. 15. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 16:19.59.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph's, 15. 2. Fontainebleau, 91. 3. Mandeville, 122. 4. Live Oak, 138. 5. Dutchtown, 147. 6. Ponchatoula, 150. 7. Denham Springs, 174. 8. Slidell, 205. 9. Zachary, 206. 10. Walker, 232. 11. Northshore, 285. 12. St. Amant, 357. 13. Baton Rouge High, 359.
Individuals: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 18:06.24. 2. Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 18:22.90. 3. Elise Jones, St. Joseph's, 18:40.50. 4. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 18:57.57. 5. Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph, 19:00.14. 6. Grace Spriggs, Dutchtown, 19:07.14. 7. Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, 19:18.89. 8. Ava Marie Lemoine, St. Joseph, 19:24.96. 9. Christen Chehardy, Mandeville, 19:28.50. 10. Ava Pitarro, Walker, 19:30.08. 11. Amelia Cochran, St. Joseph's, 19:39.55. 12. Caroline Spalitta, Fontainebleau, 19:46.72. 13. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 19:52.73. 14. Marley Richard, Ponchatoula, 19:56.22. 15. Brooke Legendre, Slidell, 20:04.78.