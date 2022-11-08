Sweeping changes to the select/nonselect playoff format certainly headline a list of moves made by the LHSAA’s executive committee through a constitutional rule implemented this year.
And now there are two more. The committee used the LHSAA’s 4.4.4 rule at last week’s winter executive committee meeting to heighten the penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct and impose penalties for defamatory statements made to the media or via social media.
The changes, which go into effect immediately, have been sent to all member schools. They also are on the agenda approved last week for the entire LHSAA membership to vote on in January. The implementation of 4.4.4 allows the LHSAA executive committee to make "special rules to affect the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.”
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the committee that other states, including Oklahoma, have adopted similar rules regarding unsportsmanlike conduct. He also stressed that incidents will be evaluated on an individual basis.
Under the newly updated 5.11.2 rule, any “egregious” act of unsportsmanlike conduct may lead to “a team and/or individuals being suspended from participation in the sport for the remainder of a season.”
Should the act take place at the end of the season, the penalty would be enforced the following year, according to the memo sent to schools.
It further states “a school may be placed on disciplinary, restrictive or suspension probation not to exceed one calendar year for a first offense.”
For a second offense, “The team and/or individuals shall be suspended for the remainder of the season, including postseason.”
Other penalties listed include schools being charged for the cost of an investigation and hearing. Schools also may be required to play without suspended individuals for up to one calendar year or prohibited from playing home contests for up to one calendar year.
Under 5.15, a coach, sports official, administrator, faculty member or student/athlete can be sanctioned for defamatory comments “relating to a coach, sports official or school involved in any game, contest or meet.”
Penalties would include varying levels of probation, game suspensions and “a fine not to exceed $200 for a first offense” or “fines not to exceed $500 for multiple offenses.”