Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy swept the team titles at the LHSAA’s Class 5A, Region 2 cross country meet held Friday at Highland Road Park.
The Bears had the low score of 29 points in the boys division, while SJA had 19 to win the girls division. The top eight teams and any individuals in the top 25 who are not part of a qualifying team advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet set for Nov. 19 in Natchitoches.
Patrick Elliott of St. Paul’s won the three-mile boys race in 15 minutes, 14.31 seconds and teammate Evan Pardo was second. Owen Simon was third to lead Catholic with a time of 15:26.91.
Catholic placed six of its seven runners in the top 10, including all five scoring runners. St. Paul’s was second in the team standings with 44 points and Mandeville placed third at 81.
Sophie Martin of St. Joseph’s won the three-mile girls race in 17:37.69, followed by teammate Maddie Gardiner (17:46.03). All seven Redsticker runners entered placed in the top 10. Mandeville (60) and Fontainebleau (83) were second and third, respectively, behind SJA.
Burrell, other fall signings
Zachary High track standout Sean Burrell will reveal his college of choice when he signs at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the ZHS’ Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Center for Athletes.
Burrell is one of the nation’s top 200-meter and 400-meter sprint specialists and also runs the 110. His finalists include LSU, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M and Oregon.
Five University High athletes are set to sign during a ceremony scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s Pennington McKernan gym.
Four baseball players, pitchers Dylan Carmouche (Mississippi State) and Thomas Sotile (Northwestern State), shortstop Will Safford (LSU) and catcher Derrek Lathan (Mississippi College) and help lead the list of U-High signees. Track sprinter DJ Morton (Southeastern) is the other signee.
Beach volleyball player Amber Haynes (LSU) and soccer player Madison Corey of St. Joseph’s Academy (Mississippi College) will sign at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s library.
5A/1A basketball begins
Basketball for boys and girls teams in Class 5A to 1A begins Wednesday with jamboree action at three sites.
St. Joseph’s Academy and Zachary are scheduled to host jamborees Wednesday. Scotlandville, Doyle, St. Amant, Port Allen and Walker are set to host on Thursday.
Scotlandville will host one girls game between SHS and Baker at 5 p.m. Boys games that feature Istrouma vs. Northeast, Baker vs. Southern Lab and Scotlandville vs. Broadmoor follow.
Other schools are asked to email their schedules to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com as soon as possible.
Burns ceremony Thursday
Madison Prep defensive back Major Burns is set to receive his official invitation and jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game during a ceremony this week.
The ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Thursday in the school's gym for Burns, an LSU commitment who is the first MPA player ever invited to the Under Armour game.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough