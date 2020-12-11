BR.ebrbroadmoor.083119 HS 1297.JPG
Broadmoor head coach Cyril Crutchfield speaks with a game official as he coaches in game one of the EBR Kickoff Classic between Broadmoor and Glen Oaks, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, La.

Cyril Crutchfield has resigned as head football coach at Broadmoor High after two seasons.

“It is just time … and since I made the decision it has been one of the most peaceful weeks I have had in several years,” Crutchfield said. “I have been fortunate to coach in five championship games. I will always work … it is time for me to move on to other things.”

The 54-year-old Crutchfield, who won three LHSAA titles at Port Sulphur/South Plaquemines, said he plans to remain at Broadmoor as a teacher.

Crutchfield came to Broadmoor after a stint at West Jefferson in early 2019. In addition to his time at Port Sulphur/South Plaquemines, Crutchfield also served as head coach at St. Augustine when running back Leonard Fournette was the Purple Knights’ star player.

The Bucs were 1-7 this fall with the one win being via forfeit. In Crutchfield’s two seasons, Broadmoor finished 4-14.

A former Covington High star, Crutchfield earned All-American honors as a safety and played on a NCAA I-AA title at Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Crutchfield won a title at Port Sulphur in 2002. After Hurricane Katrina, he coached South Plaquemines, a school comprised of players from Port Sulphur and Buras after the storm, to titles in 2007 and 2008.

Crutchfield was featured in "The Hurricanes," a 2008 book by Jere' Longman about South Plaquemines' rise to prominence after Katrina.

