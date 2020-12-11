Cyril Crutchfield has resigned as head football coach at Broadmoor High after two seasons.
“It is just time … and since I made the decision it has been one of the most peaceful weeks I have had in several years,” Crutchfield said. “I have been fortunate to coach in five championship games. I will always work … it is time for me to move on to other things.”
The 54-year-old Crutchfield, who won three LHSAA titles at Port Sulphur/South Plaquemines, said he plans to remain at Broadmoor as a teacher.
Crutchfield came to Broadmoor after a stint at West Jefferson in early 2019. In addition to his time at Port Sulphur/South Plaquemines, Crutchfield also served as head coach at St. Augustine when running back Leonard Fournette was the Purple Knights’ star player.
The Bucs were 1-7 this fall with the one win being via forfeit. In Crutchfield’s two seasons, Broadmoor finished 4-14.
A former Covington High star, Crutchfield earned All-American honors as a safety and played on a NCAA I-AA title at Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Crutchfield won a title at Port Sulphur in 2002. After Hurricane Katrina, he coached South Plaquemines, a school comprised of players from Port Sulphur and Buras after the storm, to titles in 2007 and 2008.
Crutchfield was featured in "The Hurricanes," a 2008 book by Jere' Longman about South Plaquemines' rise to prominence after Katrina.