Walker entered Friday night needing one more win to set up a showdown of district unbeatens in the regular-season finale.
The Wildcats used their running game to point the way there.
Senior running backs Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown combined for 293 yards and four rushing touchdowns to lead a 35-13 victory over parish rival Denham Springs on senior night at Wildcat Stadium.
With its sixth straight win, Walker (7-2) improved to 4-0 in District 4-5A entering next week's game at Zachary (6-2, 4-0) for the district crown.
"We always want to be balanced and have that option in there," Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said of leaning on the running game. "We'll always try to take what the defense gives, but there's no doubt to win tight games, you have to run the ball."
Walker turned to Wright and Brown on a night when quarterback Ethan McMasters, the area's passing leader, was kept to 78 yards and a pair of interceptions.
The passing game was largely ineffective after McMasters found Brian Thomas for a 19-yard score on the game's opening possession.
Late in the first half, Wright, who missed two mid-season games with an ankle injury, broke free on third-and-1 from the Denham Springs 27 to give Walker some breathing room with a 14-3 lead going into halftime. He finished with a game-high 167 yards on 20 carries.
Brown, who missed three early games with a knee injury, scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half. He finished with 126 yards on 21 carries.
Brown and Wright were healthy and working in tandem for only the second time.
"It's just the way it happened in the game, we had to go in the trenches to get it," Wright said.
All told, Walker had 329 yards on the ground.
Denham Springs (1-8, 0-4) mostly hung around behind senior quarterback Luke Lunsford, who passed for 297 yards.
But the Yellow Jackets often stalled when they had a chance to convert touchdowns.
Kicker Cameron Beall trotted out three times, connecting on two 38-yard field goals and missing from 43.
Late in the game, with Walker leading 28-13 and Denham Springs threatening to make it a one-score game again, Tristan Duhe was stopped by Aubrey Womack on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
The Yellow Jackets, losers of six straight, will get one more shot at a district win at Scotlandville next week.
"We got in the red zone so much, we just couldn't finish the drives," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "I really feel like we left 35 points on the field. So frustrating, but we're young. The key is let's not make these mistakes again."
The win was Walker's fourth straight over Denham Springs.
Now the Wildcats face Zachary, the two-time defending state champion, with a chance to win a district title for the first time in 5A.
"We have an opportunity, but we understand the challenge," Mahaffey said. "We'll appreciate this one tonight."