Class 5A
1. John Curtis (5-0) beat Lake Piacid, Fla., 61-14
2. Catholic-BR (5-0) beat St. Thomas More 52-50
3. West Monroe (3-1) beat Neville 41-14
4. Archbishop Rummel (4-0) played Archbishop Shaw Saturday
5. Acadiana (5-0) beat Southside 64-14
6. Haughton (5-0) beat Benton 36-7
7. Alexandria (5-0) beat Green Oaks 44-0
8. East Ascension (4-1) beat St. Charles Catholic 14-6
9. Destrehan (4-1) beat H.L. Bourgeois 40-14
10. Scotlandville (5-0) beat Southern Lab 63-18
Others receiving votes: Zachary beat Istrouma 48-0, Captain Shreve beat Parkway 35-13, Slidell lost to Mandeville 28-25, Hahnville beat East St. John 21-0, Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 35-13, Live Oak beat Abramson Sci 35-0, Airline beat Southwood 42-13, Mandeville beat Slidell 28-25, Thibodaux beat Terrebonne 35-28, Terrebonne lost to Thibodaux 35-28.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (4-1) lost to Catholic-BR 52-50
2. Lakeshore (5-0) beat De La Salle 35-13
3. Karr (2-2) did not play
4. Leesville (5-0) beat DeQuincy 43-21
5. Neville (3-2) lost to West Monroe 41-14
6. Northwood (4-1) lost to Wossman 43-30
7. Bastrop (4-1) lost 35-26 to Ouachita Parish
8. Assumption (4-1) lost to St. James 35-7
9. Eunice (4-1) beat Abbeville 33-7
10. Warren Easton (2-2) beat Landry-Walker 33-18
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge lost to Teurlings Catholic 41-35, Evangel lost to Lafayette Christian 35-28, Tioga beat Jena 40-13, Carver lost 18-14 to Helen Cox, Pearl River lost to Albany 39-23 Minden beat B.T. Washington 17-6, Carencro beat St. Martinville 58-19 , Landry-Walker lost to Warren Easton 33-18.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (4-0) did not play
2. St. James (5-0) beat Assumption 35-7
3. Iota (5-0) beat North Vermilion 30-7
4. University (3-2) beat Parkview Baptist 34-20
5. Loranger (5-0) beat Salmen 29-20
6. Union Parish (3-2) beat Franklin Parish 36-0
7. Lake Charles Prep (3-2) beat Kinder 27-20
8. North Webster (2-3) lost to North DeSoto 45-19
9. De La Salle (2-3) lost to Lakeshore 35-13
10. St. Martinville (3-2) lost to Carencro 58-19
Others receiving votes: Marksville lost to Crowley 62-38, Caldwell Parish lost to Pineville 39-18, Kaplan lost to Notre Dame 38-22, Madison Prep beat Baker 45-24, Bossier beat Montgomery 33-8, Loyola lost to Huntington 47-21, Hannan beat St. Michael 21-17, Jena lost to Tioga 40-13, Wossman beat Northwood-Shreveport 43-30, E.D. White lost to South Terrebonne 14-6, Parkview Baptist lost to University 34-20, Carroll did not play, St. Louis vs. Church Point cancelled.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (5-0) beat Kaplan 38-22
2. Newman (5-0) beat B.T. Washington-NO 27-20
3. Lafayette Christian (4-1) beat Evangel Christian 35-28
4. St. Charles (4-1) lost to East Ascension 14-6
5. Ferriday (4-1) beat General Trass 58-14
6. Amite (3-2) beat South Plaquemines 21-12
7. Kentwood (2-3) lost to The Dunham School 31-13
8. Dunham (4-1) beat Kentwood 31-13
9. Lakeview (3-2) lost to Avoyelles 68-64
10. St. Helena (2-3) lost to Livonia 15-13
Others receiving votes: Many beat Menard 52-31, Catholic-New Iberia beat Ascension Episcopal 41-7, East Feliciana did not play, Mangham lost to North Caddo 62-28, Menard lost to Many 52-31, Lakeside lost to Peabody 50-28, Avoyelles beat Lakeview 68-64, Oakdale vs. Westlake cancelled, Rosepine beat Jonesboro-Hodge 30-22, Capitol did not play, Ascension Episcopal lost to Catholic-NI 41-7.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (4-0) beat Riggold 50-6
2. Ascension Catholic (4-0) beat Central Catholic-MC 33-14
3. Southern Lab (2-3) lost to Scotlandville 63-18
4. Oak Grove (3-2) beat St. Frederick 21-7
5. Vermilion Catholic (3-1) beat Erath 42-20
6. West St. John (3-2) lost to McDonogh (35) 38=36
7. Ouachita Christian (3-1) beat Delhi 49-0
8. Country Day (2-2) did not play
9. Opelousas Catholic (5-0) beat Port Allen 42-21
10. Oberlin (5-0) beat Hamilton Christian 34-8
Others receiving votes: Montgomery lost to Bossier 33-8, Haynesville beat Magnolia School 47-0, Grand Lake beat Basile 28-13, East Iberville did not play, Central Catholic-Morgan City lost to Ascension Catholic 33-14, Catholic-Pointe Coupee lost to Episcopal 31-13, St. Frederick lost to Oak Grove 21-7, Basile lost to Grand Lake 28-13, Logansport lost to Mansfield 20-16.