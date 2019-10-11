Compared to a pulsating come-from-behind win over St. Thomas More in Week 5, what second-ranked Catholic High might have seen Friday night might seem mundane.
The Bears started fast, scoring on their first possession. Catholic also finished strong with 21 fourth-quarter points in a 41-6 victory over East Ascension on Friday night.
“In the first half, I was hanging my head some,” Catholic running back Josh Parker said. “We were worrying too much about the weather and (field) conditions, instead of just playing. We came out in the second half more determined.”
The Bears were coming off a dramatic 52-50 win over St. Thomas More last Friday.
The District 5-5A opener played at Memorial Stadium was delayed 35 minutes by lightning in the downtown area. Parker provided a second-half spark and finished with a game-high 168 yards on 16 carries, including a 44-yard TD run. Braelen Morgan added 90 yards on seven carries and scored a TD as Catholic (6-0, 1-0) remains unbeaten.
Eighth-ranked East Ascension (4-2, 0-1) never was able to get untracked on offense and was outgained 502 to 264. In particular, the Bears put the clamps on EAHS’ passing game. Quarterback Cameron Jones completed 8 of 28 passes for 168 yards. Patrick Delatte put the icing on the win for the Catholic defense with 4:40 remaining.
“This was a weird deal,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “I felt like our defense gave us opportunities. We didn’t click. (Catholic) play like a machine. They did what they did and wore us down.”
The Bears took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards for touchdown. Morgan ran for 43 yards on the first scrimmage play. Thomas completed an 11-yard pass to George Hart during the seven-play drive that ended with Morgan scoring an 11-yard run to the right side.
After that, the pace slowed. The teams traded possessions and kicker/punter Kylan Dupre, who booted a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter, did his part by pinning the Spartans deep in their own territory with kickoffs to the end zone for touchbacks and punts of 46 and 56 yards.
With the exception of one first-quarter possession Jones completed a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Steven McBride on the first play of the Spartans’ second possession. EAHS moved into the red zone on an 18-yard run by Kendall Washington. The Spartans had first-and-goal at the CHS 6. But the Bears held EAHS out of the end zone. One pass directed to McBride was broken up Connor Stewart.
On fourth-and-goal at the CHS 5, McBride came down with Jones’ pass on the right corner of the end zone, but could not get a foot down inbounds.
Catholic scored twice in the second quarter. Thomas tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Jared Toaston with 8:39 left in the half to make it 14-0.
Dupre, who made the game-winning kick a week ago vs. St. Thomas More, added his 33-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with 3:59 remaining in the half. East Ascension was unable to cross midfield on any of its other first-half possessions.
“I thought our defense really did a great job, especially bouncing back after last week,” Catholic’s Gabe Fertitta said. “They stopped us a couple of times, especially in the first half. We challenged them at halftime. If you want to be a championship caliber team you have to finish. They responded.”
A personal foul against Catholic helped set up East Ascension’s TD – a 20-yard pass from Jones to McBride with 8:38 left in the third quarter. McBride caught six passes for 145 yards. But Catholic came right back with a 24-yard field goal by Dupre.
Parker’s 44-yard TD run opened the scoring in the final quarter. Hart and Landon O’Connor added TDs to end the night.