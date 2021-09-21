This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Catholic-BR (11) 3-0 143 1
2. Zachary 3-0 126 2
3. Brother Martin 1-0 108 3
4. Ponchatoula (1) 1-0 99 T5
5. Alexandria 3-0 82 9
6. Acadiana 1-2 74 4
7. West Monroe 1-1 62 T5
8. Capt. Shreve 3-0 49 10
9. John Curtis 0-1 42 7
10. Byrd 3-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 35, Scotlandville 25, Destrehan 19, Benton 9, East St. John 7, Parkway 5, Haughton 4, Dutchtown 4, Rummel 3, Lafayette 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Neville (5) 3-0 139 1
2. Karr (7) 1-0 136 2
3. Warren Easton 1-0 117 4
4. Westgate 2-1 96 5
5. Northwood-Shreve. 2-1 88 6
6. Carencro 2-1 85 3
7. St. Thomas More 1-2 76 7
8. Cecilia 2-1 59 10
9. Vandebilt Catholic 0-1 29 8
10. Assumption 1-1 25 9
Others receiving votes: Leesville 22, Teurlings Catholic 19, Liberty 15, Plaquemine 3, Minden 3, Carver 1, Huntington 1, Lakeshore 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. University (10) 3-0 142 1
2. St. James (1) 2-0 129 3
3. Madison Prep 3-0 114 4
4. Union Parish (1) 2-1 108 2
5. Lake Charles Prep 2-1 87 6
6. Sterlington 3-0 84 7
7. De La Salle 0-1 77 5
8. St. Martinville 3-0 52 8
9. E.D. White 1-0 46 9
10. Church Point 3-0 31 10
Others receiving votes: Iowa 30, Jena 12, North Webster 10, Mansfield 7, Lutcher 5, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Lafayette Christian (11) 3-0 142 1
2. Many (1) 2-1 127 2
3. Newman 1-0 113 3
4. Amite 1-0 108 4
5. Notre Dame 3-0 84 5
6. Mangham 2-1 81 6
7. Loreauville 3-0 64 7
8. St. Charles 1-0 53 8
9. General Trass 3-0 48 10
10. Rosepine 3-0 39 NR
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 24, Dunham 15, Catholic-New Iberia 13, Avoyelles 13, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Kentwood 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prev
1. Calvary (12) 3-0 144 1
2. Ouachita Christian 3-0 131 2
3. Southern Lab 1-1 111 3
4. Ascension Catholic 1-0 102 5
5. Grand Lake 3-0 91 6
6. Homer 2-1 73 9
7. Haynesville 2-1 63 10
8. St. Edmund 3-0 58 NR
9. St. Frederick 3-0 44 NR
10. Oak Grove 0-3 42 4
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 30, Riverside 20, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Mary’s 7, Logansport 3, Opelousas Catholic 1.