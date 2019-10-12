At Crawfish Aquatics pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, Denham Springs, 324. 2, Parkview Baptist, 258. 3, University High, 205. 4, West Feliciana, 116. 5, The Runnels School, 65. 6, Southern Lab, 31. 7, Live Oak, 28. 8, Lee, 26. 9, East Iberville, 20. 10, St. Michael, 2.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, University 'A' 2:01.69. 2, Parkview 'A' 2:03.97. 3, Denham Springs 'A' 2:19.78.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS-LA, 2:00.76.
200 individual medley: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:17.65. 2, Alyssa Pentas, PBS-LA, 2:30.67. 3, Kate Oehrle, Runnels, 2:40.54.
50 freestyle: 1, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 26.58. 2, Maddox Saurage, University, 27.45. 3, Erin Oehrle, Runnels, 27.86.
100 butterfly: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 59.12. 2, Riley Rothman, DSHS, 1:44.94.
100 freestyle: 1, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 58.42. 2, Megan Rodgers, DSHS, 1:05.22. 3, Olivia Chenier, LOHS, 1:06.89.
500 freestyle: 1, Laney Wilkes, DSHS, 6:35.17. 2, Lynnlee Walsh, University, 6:39.32. 3, Abby Benton, West Fel, 8:06.65.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Parkview 'A' 1:51.17. 2, University 'A' 1:52.34. 3, Denham Springs 'A' 1:56.38.
100 backstroke: 1, Alyssa Pentas, PBS-LA, 1:07.87. 2, Erin Oehrle, Runnels, 1:13.07. 3, Alexis Basco, DSHS, 1:15.78.
100 breaststroke: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:10.94. 2, Maddox Saurage, University, 1:18.31. 3, Kate Oehrle, Runnels, 1:22.99.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Denham Springs 'A' 4:51.14. 2, Denham Springs 'B' 5:22.34.
Boys
Team totals: 1, University High, 317. 2, West Feliciana, 290. 3, St. Michael, 232. 4, Denham Springs, 203. 5, Plaquemine, 109. 6, Parkview Baptist, 94. 7, The Dunham School, 80. 8, Lee, 63. 9, The Runnels School, 56. 10, Southern Lab, 15. 11, Baton Rouge International, 6. 12, Live Oak, 3.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, University 'A' 1:51.30. 2, West Feliciana 'A' 2:05.64. 3, Plaquemine 'A' 2:18.33.
200 freestyle: 1, Joseph Miller, SMHS, 2:07.76. 2, Daylon Daniel, University, 2:09.69. 3, Logan Torr, SMHS, 2:25.66.
200 IM: 1, Brooks Moore, PBS, 2:08.15. 2, Owen Rodrigue, University, 2:10.85. 3, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 2:18.17.
50 freestyle: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 22.46. 2, Christopher Richardson, University, 22.86. 3, David Norton, DSHS, 25.21.
100 butterfly: 1, Brooks Moore, PBS, 59.76. 2, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 1:00.37. 3, Dylan Ngo, SMH, 1:05.96.
100 freestyle: 1, Nic Hestand, PHS, 58.54. 2, Michael Davis Alton, University, 58.85. 3, Barrett Couvillion, Runnels, 58.87.
500 freestyle: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 4:47.35. 2, Christopher Richardson, University, 4:48.26. 3, Clyne Peak, University, 5:32.36.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Denham Springs 'A' 1:43.84. 2, University 'A' 1:46.40. 3, St. Michael 'A' 1:46.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Reed Jantzi, Dunham, 59.68. 2, Clyne Peak, University, 1:02.83. 3, Joseph Miller, SMHS, 1:03.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 1:04.88. 2, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:07.08. 3, Zachary Ledoux, West Fel, 1:14.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 'A' 3:39.87. 2, West Feliciana 'A' 4:31.78. 3, St. Michael 'A' 4:43.43.