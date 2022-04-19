When asked about new McKinley football coach Ron Allen, Dale Flowers — president of the school’s alumni association — cut to the heart of the issue.
“I am not one of those people who claims they don’t see color. I see color, but I respect that he (Allen) is there at McKinley and he wants to lift up the program,” Flowers said. “It’s historic to hire a Caucasian, but that is not our main focus.
“It’s 2022 and McKinley has been around since 1907. I wish this had happened years ago and that we would not have to have this conversation now. Our focus is to make sure we have the best man to lead our young men. We believe we do.”
The 55-year-old Allen, an assistant coach at the school the previous four years, is the first White head football coach at the historically Black high school that opened during the segregation era.
Allen was introduced to members of the McKinley Alumni Association on Tuesday night. McKinley finished 1-8 last fall in Malcolm Reed’s lone season as head coach.
“I came here with Rich (Oliver, the former McKinley coach) to rebuild it, and I fell in love with this place,” Allen said of McKinley. “I like it. I get great support from the administration and really everyone. The kids are just great.
“When I came here, the school was just getting through sanctions from the LHSAA. It was a battle for me and Rich. We thought we had it going in the right direction and COVID hit. We lost a ton of kids. Rich left and when Malcolm left, I did not want to see it go by the wayside again.”
Allen, a 29-year coaching veteran, had two assistant coaching stints at Livonia, the first from 1993-2005 and then again from 2014-18 and was part the Wildcats’ 2014 Class 3A title team. He also was the last head coach at North Iberville prior to its closure/consolidation into Plaquemine High. He also coached at East Iberville.
Prior to being named the head coach, Allen teamed with another veteran coach, Mike Todd, to facilitate McKinley’s offseason weightlifting and conditioning. Todd, previously a head coach at Tara, also was part of the 2014 Livonia team.
Allen has added Belaire assistant Kevin Grigsby, who will help coordinate the defense. Justin Moreau, a former St. Amant assistant who coached at Hammond last fall, is set to be the offensive coordinator.
Position coaches for running backs, linebackers and the defensive line are the next slots Allen hopes to fill.
Greg Thompson, who recently took over as McKinley’s principal, also endorsed Allen. Thompson observed Allen through his work as an assistant principal at the school.
“People try to separate things and justify it based on race or some other criteria these days,” Thompson said. “Here’s the thing … he (Allen) is qualified for the job. He can do the job. He is already vested in this school and these kids. They (McKinley players) love him.”
Flowers notes the importance of McKinley’s move down to Class 4A for 2022-23. He sees it as a key opportunity for Allen and the school.
“Coach Allen has been a part of the staff,” Flowers said. “We are trusting him to move forward with the program in order to give us the continuity that is needed in order for us to be able to compete on the field and off the field with the schools in our district and the city.”