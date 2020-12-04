PLAQUEMINE — In Friday night’s game between No. 8-seeded Plaquemine and the No. 9 Huntington Raiders, the Green Devils notched a 42-14 win in a Class 4A playoff contest that was hardly a contest at all.
Back-to-back encroachment penalties on the first two plays from scrimmage set the tone for what was to come for Huntington, whose brightest moment in the first half came via a Kenneth Richmond fumble recovery that stunted Plaquemine’s progress, if only for a fleeting second.
The Green Devils’ win was largely propelled by the rushing efforts of junior running back Kobe Major, who totaled 98 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the first half alone, wasting no time passing the 100-yard mark early in the second half.
A Jaedan Paul sack on Joseph and a Tyris Pierre fumble recovery to put Plaquemine right back in business at the start of the third quarter.
The Raiders scored on a 27-yard touchdown run by Gabe Sparks but didn’t find the end zone for the rest of the night.
Quarterback Devin Butler put the Green Devils in command with a 17-yard touchdown run, giving Plaquemine a 35-14 lead. Major added a touchdown as the Green Devils finished what they started in dominant fashion.
Plaquemine advances to face No. 1-seeded Carencro in the quarterfinals next week.
How it was won
Friday's game looked like a potential shootout in its early stages but quickly evolved into one in which the momentum was firmly controlled by the Green Devils. The Raiders hurt themselves with a slew of penalties in the first half, many of which proved costly.
Plaquemine snared two first-half interceptions — one in the end zone by Oscar Jackson, and another returned for a 42-yard touchdown by Jaedan Paul.
Huntington had opportunities in the second half but couldn't connect on several deep shots by senior quarterback J'Rell Joseph.
Joseph threw his third interception of the night with under four minutes remaining, right after the Butler touchdown, putting Plaquemine in the red-zone and setting up yet another Major touchdown, putting the Green Devils ahead 42-14.
Player of the game
Plaquemine running back Kobe Major: The Green Devils couldn’t have hoped for a stronger performance from their star rusher, who recorded 153 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
Major spoke to his offensive line’s performance, saying the unit helped the ground game be as dominant as it was, also stressing how important it is that his team has stayed so composed.
They said it
Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano: “When we got up by three touchdowns, I felt that we had it. They’re a very explosive team, very fast, so we had to control the clock. I thought our run defense was relentless. … I’m proud of my offense, I thought we did a good job of controlling the clock and moving the chains.”
“I think our kids have been very even-keel. It’s been a frustrating three years for our senior class. ... We had gone three years of losing out in the first round ... hopefully next week we can make it 3-3. We have a tough opponent ahead, ranked No. 1 in the state for a good reason.”
Plaquemine running back Kobe Major: “The offensive line did a lot for us, helping open things up. They did what I expected them to do, they stepped up in a big way to help us get the win.”
Notable
• The Raiders had a successful fake punt in the first quarter, setting up a short drive for Huntington that resulted in a Joseph-to-Gabe Sparks touchdown.
• A 35-yard pass from Butler to Eduardo Parker and rushes by Major allowed the Green Devils to capitalize on a Huntington interception in a drive that was capped by a punch-it-in touchdown from Major.