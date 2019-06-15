Rulings on appeals made by nine schools, including one by Lafayette Christian Academy, were not released to the media last week as expected. The release could come this week.
All the appeals were held in closed session last Monday, the first day of the LHSAA’s summer meeting for its executive committee. The original plan called for release of the rulings to the schools and then to the media later in the week, in accordance with LHSAA procedures.
Some other notable tweaks to playoff procedures were made in open session during the meeting. In basketball, the executive committee voted to take away power points earned through games played against out-of-state opponents. The committee voted to reinstate giving teams that win a district title an additional power point for their rankings. The committee had taken away the point earned for winning a district title in previous years.
The executive committee also reduced the number of teams making the nonselect basketball playoffs in Classes 1A, B and C. Class 1A moves to a 24-team bracket, while B and C will have 16 teams. The brackets for 2A to 5A will remain with 32 teams. Football brackets were reduced from 24 teams in Class 2A and 16 in 1A.
Grizzly Greats announced
Long-time Catholic High baseball coach/assistant football coach Gerry Garidel is among four inductees for the school's Grizzly Greats Athletic Hall of Fame.
Garidel, now an assistant at Zachary, spent 28 years as the Bears' head baseball coach and 27 as the football defensive coordinator.
Football player David DiVincenti (1970), a defensive lineman, soccer standout Peter Couhig (1990) and football/baseball standout Brad Hernandez (1996) are the other inductees. The induction banquet is set for Aug. 17
This just in …
Episcopal sophomore-to-be Boyd Owens was the overall boys winner at the Louisiana Golf Association’s Junior Tour at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant last week. Owens shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round and had a two-round total of 142. He was the only golf to finish below par for the tourney.
Former Port Allen basketball standout Nigel Allen signed with Xavier University of New Orleans. Allen spent two seasons at Western Texas College, averaging 9.9 points a game. Allen helped the Pelicans advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals three times during his career.
Tracking superlatives
Former West Feliciana star Kam Jackson, a Baylor signee, won the 100 meters in 10.53 seconds at the Great Southwest Track & Field Classic held last weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Carencro’s Trejun Jones was second in 10.55.
A planned matchup with Texas phenom and Georgia signee Matthew Boling did not take place. Boling did not compete in the meet.
• Scotlandville had five track athletes sign with colleges following the LHSAA meet last week. Lafayette Collins signed with Southern, while Zyan Booker, Bristen Tate and Nicholas Williams signed with Grambling. Tyler Quiett received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.