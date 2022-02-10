A year ago, defending champion and pre-meet favorite Brother Martin had no individual champions and finished fourth in the Division I team standings.
Was it a watershed moment, or an aberration? Those questions and others will be answered at the Ochsner/LHSAA Wrestling State tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
“It’s no fun going into a race that is already won. We have a No. 1 seed, a two, a three and a couple of fours along with a couple of sixes,” East Ascension coach Patrick Mahoney said. “The challenge is to wrestle our best and be in the hunt on the second day. If we can do that you never know what might happen.
“You look at the teams and you have Brother Martin. And you also have St. Paul’s, Catholic High, EA and Jesuit. I think Dutchtown can make some noise … Airline and Southside too.”
This marks the second straight year the River Center has hosted the event. With no COVID-19 attendance limits, the crowds should be large.
Competitors in all three divisions complete the quarterfinals Friday. Finals in all divisions are set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
A week after the 2021 tourney Brother Martin coach Andrew Nicola purchased a countdown clock to provide a daily reminder of this meet and a chance at redemption.
Emphasis on Division I comes naturally. In Divisions II and III, the storylines are familiar. Defending champion Teurlings Catholic is the favorite again in Division II with North DeSoto, Shaw and Rummel in pursuit.
Another defending champion, Basile, is favored in Division III. De La Salle, Hannan, John Curtis and Brusly head lead the group expected to battle for second place.
St. Paul’s won its first LHSAA wrestling title since 2001 a year ago and finished 51 points ahead of runner-up Holy Cross, proving championships come with no guarantee.
“Brother Martin is the odds on favorite … they have won everything that they have entered this year,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Things do change for this meet. People are moving their lineups around.
"That changes matchups. We are moving guys around because of injuries. You have others do it because they see a way to get advantage.”
Though some are competing in different weight classes, 2021 champions Landon Reaux of Southside, Ernie Perry of Airline and two St. Paul’s competitors, Jacob Houser and Grant Nastasi, return as No. 1 seeds.
Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram (145), Santos Ramos of East Ascension (160) are local top seeds. Zachary’s Ashton Freeman was the Division I champion at 220 last season and seeded second at 285.
“To win a title in this division you have to place 12 out of your 14 guys, Catholic’s Prochaska said. “The pressure is on them (Brother Martin). And the highest seeded wrestlers. How do they handle it?”