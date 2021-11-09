1, Zachary (10-0): The Broncos are No. 1 in the final LSWA 5A poll and on the Class 5A bracket for the first time. This team has mastered all challenges in front of them to date and traditionally excels in the playoffs.
2, Catholic (9-1): No game this week for the Bears, who enjoy a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed on the Division I bracket. Did that loss to Woodlawn get this team refocused? We’ll find out soon enough.
3, University (10-0): The only blemish for the 3A/Division II Cubs was a jamboree loss to Catholic. All their wins have been impressive, including the closest one vs. Madison Prep. This week U-High also has a bye.
4, Scotlandville (6-3) and Woodlawn (5-4): Yes, the records are not as pretty as some others. However, it is no secret that these teams possess as much talent and potential as anyone else on this list.
Scotlandville get a bye in Division I this, while 5A Woodlawn hosts Natchitoches. It is time for this duo to prove their worth in the playoffs.
6, Madison Prep (9-1): Was a last-second win over Brusly last week a wake-up call for the defending Class 3A champions? Or was it a sign that the Chargers might replicate their 2020 title run that featured multiple Houdini-like exploits? The possibilities are intriguing.
7, Episcopal (9-0): It is too easy to look for reasons not to like this team, starting with the fact that they’re not last year’s team that also went unbeaten until a playoff loss to eventual Division III champion Lafayette Christian. After nine weeks, it is time to give the Knights their due. They earned the No. 4 seed on a tough bracket.
8, Central (7-3), Liberty (8-1), Southern Lab (7-2), Dunham (7-3): Ever try to eat just one potato chip? That thought came to mind when I pondered separating these teams. All different and excellent in their own way.
Central got bounced by U-High in Week 1 but regrouped and has seen huge growth with a young squad. Liberty wins a district title in its first varsity season. Division IV Southern Lab lost to Division III Dunham in a game that might just benefit both teams as they meet post-season challenges.
Up next in 5A/4A: Belaire, East Ascension, St. Amant.
Up next in 3A and below: Ascension Catholic, Brusly, Port Allen.