Some people opt to make major life changes when they turn 40. A life change fell into place for Andy Martin, who is the new head football coach at at University High.
Martin, the Cubs' defensive coordinator and associate coach for the last nine years, served as interim coach when Chad Mahaffey resigned last month to become head coach at Class 5A Walker High.
"I am very excited about this," Martin said. "I did discuss going with Chad to Walker, but I really knew this is where I wanted be. This is just a special place."
Martin, an Opelousas native and a 1997 Opelousas Catholic graduate, was a fraternity brother of Mahaffey's at LSU. When Mahaffey got the U-High job, he brought in Martin, who played an integral role in the three LHSAA Division II championships UHS has won during that time. The Cubs have won the last two Division II title and also won a title in 2014.
Before coming to U-High, Martin was an assistant coach at Catholic High, also for nine years, serving as defensive coordinator for one season. Along with his new role, Martin will continue as U-High’s associate athletic director. Martin said he also plans to continue calling the shots for the UHS defense. Finding someone to fill the offensive coordinator role that Mahaffey handled in addition to be head coach, will be a key objective.
"I am definitely looking for someone to run the offense," Martin said. "I love the spread and all the things we do on offense. Chad did such a great job with the play calling and knowing how to attack defenses. Other than bringing in someone to handle the offense, things won't change that much. The offseason , so far ,has been smooth. We're doing all the things we normally do."
Martin said the number of congratulations he received on social media after the school announced his hiring on Friday was gratifying.
"The response has been so positive," Martin said. "That is a great way to start."