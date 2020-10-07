Madison prep quarterback Zeon Chriss was excited about the delayed start of the high school football season last week, it made him feel like a kid again.
A three-year starter for the Chargers, Chriss led his team to a 39-0 rout of Istrouma in the season opener. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but stats couldn’t compare to the raw feeling.
“Man it felt great; I hadn’t played in a long time,” Chriss said with emphasis. “It brought back memories of playing Little League, the excitement, like I wanted more.”
Chriss and his teammates will get more this week when they open District 7-3A play at Brusly in a game rescheduled for Thursday because of Hurricane Delta.
“We’ve been anxious to play,” said Chriss, who passed for 3,015 yards while leading MPA to an 11-2 record. “It (the delay because of the pandemic) tested my patience, leadership and being a good teammate.
“We just had to stay focused and prepared. I’m confident in my team this year, our offense and the coaching staff. I think everybody has gotten better. We feel like we can go far.”
The No. 3 Chargers could go far and Chriss is the ideal player to lead them, MPA coach Landry Williams said. Criss’ leadership and maturity are off the charts.
“He’s a great character kid,” Williams said. “He works hard, and is somebody you can depend on every day. He always gives you his best effort.
“He wants to play at the next level. Always looking for a way to get extra credit in the classroom and work extra on the field. Hard worker and a leader on and off the field. Puts his best effort into everything he does.”
Williams has seen it develop. He was a high school classmate at Glen Oaks with Chriss’ father and MPA assistant, Kerry Gremillion, who also served on Williams’ staff at Glen Oaks.
"I remember him from when he was in elementary school,” Williams said. “He’s always been mature. In his freshman year, there were two upperclassmen ahead of him. But he would stand in the pocket and make throws my upperclassmen weren’t making. He made it real hard not to start him, I tried to give the other guys but he was ready.”
Last week, Chriss came out razor sharp, hitting six of his first seven passes for 110 yards in the first quarter. He finished 12 of 23 for 147 yards.
Williams said Louisiana Tech and Memphis have shown interest in recruiting Chriss as a dual-threat quarterback. Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said Chriss’ running ability makes him an effective playmaker.
“His most dangerous asset is his legs,” Spiegelman said. “He's a playmaker in the open field and his mobility allows him to extend plays and keep defenses off balance. Against Istrouma, Chriss showed some touch on a few throws and was able to effectively command the offense with his dual-threat abilities."
Williams said Chriss is more of a quiet leader than a rah-rah player. “He’ll let a little emotion out when he makes a big play but mostly he’s Joe Cool,” Williams said. It’s not fake.”
Chriss said he worked hard not to let the delayed start rattle him. He gathered his teammates together for impromptu workouts and tried to help the younger players up their games while upping his own.
“I’m a much better player, the team is much better,” he said. “We worked out a lot in the off season. We’ve got some younger guys who have come in and will play a bigger role this season. Hopefully we are going to pick up where we left off. I am very confident in this team. We have a lot of talent and weapons we can use.”
The game will match teams that reached the Class 3A quarterfinals, a first for Brusly, which defeated St. Michael, 35-10. Panthers Sammy Daquano accounted for 175 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.