Scotlandville used the size of 6-foot-10 junior post Dorian Booker to its advantage as the Hornets defeated McKinley 62-56 in a Division I quarterfinal boys basketball playoff game Saturday at Scotlandville.
McKinley tried a variety of defenses and players to try to slow Booker, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Booker scored 10 points in the first quarter, nine in the third and six in the fourth. Scotlandville’s Jamal Drewery had seven assists. Drewery and others found Booker inside against the various zones.
“We just didn’t have an answer for Booker,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said. “We tried everything. Scotlandville is a good team and played with poise. We did rally some in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.”
No. 3 Scotlandville (25-7) led 47-33 with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter following a Booker layup off a Drewery assist. No. 11 McKinley (11-17) began to rally and trailed 50-38 going into the final quarter.
McKinley cut the deficit under double figures in the final three minutes. McKinley’s Jamond Jacobs hit a free throw with 2:23 left to cut the deficit to 60-51.
Scotlandville’s Rayvon Smith hit two free throws with 51.9 seconds remaining for a 62-51 lead. McKinley’s JaMarcus Longs hit a 3-pointer, and Kaleb Brown hit a shot in the lane in the final 30 seconds to complete the scoring. Scotlandville missed two one-and-one tries in the final minute and had a turnover.
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said his team will need to play better in the Division I state tournament next week in Lafayette. Scotlandville will play No. 2 Shaw, a 73-55 winner against No. 7 Catholic in the semifinals.
“We won the game, but we got outplayed at times,” Sample said. “I wasn’t satisfied with our defense. We didn’t play hard for 32 minutes like McKinley did. We got complacent when we had the 14-point lead. We’ve got to focus on getting better for the next game.”
Stanley Morrison scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the first half for the Panthers. Delon Beauchamp scored 10, Jace Gaines eight and Longs seven for McKinley. Morrison and Longs hit two 3-pointers each.
Drewery had 11 points and hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter for the Hornets. Chase Sample and Jonathan Hubbard both hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 and eight points. C’Zavian Teasett had five points and made some hustle plays. Teasett grabbed the defensive rebound that ended the game.
This is Booker’s first varsity season and Sample said he has made big strides. “His best ball is ahead of him,” Sample said of the strong left-hander. “He’s good now. But we’re going to really work with him in the offseason.”
Scotlandville hit 10 of 16 free throws, while McKinley was 6 of 8. Scotlandville was the 2021 Division I runner-up. The Hornets have played in the last 12 state finals in either Class 5A or Division I with seven state titles in that span.