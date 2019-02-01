Madison Prep center Percy Daniels gave his team the word in practice before Friday night’s game against Dunham. Once the game started, he gave them an inside presence.
The 6-foot-8 freshman scored 13 points, all in the paint, as the Chargers played with inspiration and pride, the key word from Daniels, on their way to 71-62 win at Madison Prep.
“Percy Daniels is our most improved player,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “I’m not sure how many rebounds he had, but had some big-time blocks. He did a good job protecting the rim, and he gave us 13 points tonight.”
Defending Class 3A champion Madison Prep (23-7) made 15 of its first 21 shots from the field, and led by as many as 23 points in the first half before settling for a 43-28 halftime lead.
Dunham (22-5), last year’s Division III champion, whittled away at the lead in the second half and got as close as 57-51 with five minutes left to play. Madison Prep responded with Elijah Tate’s tip-in basket and a drive by Jahein Spencer to push its lead back to 10.
Dunham was unable to get closer than seven points in the closing minutes.
“I thought Madison Prep came out with a lot of energy at the start of the game, and we didn’t match it,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said.
Spencer led Madison Prep with 17 points. For the game, the Chargers made seven 3-pointers, including a combined six from Tate, Deziel Perkins and Marcus Guss, who each finished with nine points.
Jordan Wright scored 24 points for Dunham, and got help from Carlos Stewart with 17. Salle Wilson made two 3-pointers, and scored nine points.
“I told the kids, this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we were able to hold on and get the win,” Jones said. “That was a state championship caliber team we played, but we’re state championship caliber, too.”
Madison Prep made four of five shots to take a 10-8 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Chargers continued their hot streak and outscored Dunham 15-4 to take a 25-12 lead after one quarter.
After making its last two shots of the first quarter, Madison Prep made its first five in the second. The Chargers led 39-16 after Guss’ 3-pointer, but Dunham got two baskets from Wright in the last minute to close the gap to 43-28.
Madison Prep took Daniels’ advice and withstood Dunham’s second-half pressure.
“Percy Daniels gave us the word for this game,” Jones said. “It was the other day in practice, and he’s a freshman, he said ‘The word for this game is pride. When all else fails, play with pride.’ I think we did that.”