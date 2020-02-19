“Two out of three ain’t bad” was a hit song in the 1970s. After completion of the quarterfinal round, Division I boys soccer coaches are singing a tune that is perhaps more notable.
Victories by No. 2-seeded Denham Springs, No. 3 Catholic High and No. 4 Dutchtown give the Baton Rouge area an unprecedented three out of four teams in the LHSAA’s final four of Division I.
“Isn’t that amazing,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “We’ve never had a year like this, and you have one team that is guaranteed a spot in the final.”
The three Division I boys teams help lead the list of local teams remaining in the LHSAA playoffs. All three claimed quarterfinal wins Monday night.
Second-seeded DSHS (20-7-1) beat No. 23 Captain Shreve 2-1 on the road and host third-seeded Catholic (13-3-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to determine one half of the title-game matchup.
Meanwhile, Dutchtown (20-5-1) ousted No. 5 Jesuit 2-1 to advance. The Griffins travel to Covington to play top-seeded defending champion St. Paul’s (21-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday to decide the other spot on the Division I final at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer tournament set for Feb. 26-29 in Hammond.
Two other boys teams remain in the hunt for a tourney berth, while two local girls teams also remain.
Division III University High and Division IV Episcopal are the only girls teams remaining. The boys teams for the respective schools also remain.
Third-seeded U-High (16-5-2) travels to play No. 2 Archbishop Hannan (18-4-1) in one girls semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. At 3:30 p.m. Friday, the No. 3 Episcopal girls (16-3-3) meet No. 2 Newman (15-5-2) in a Division IV semifinal.
Brennan Amato and Noah Hood each scored goals for DSHS in its 2-1 win over Captain Shreve on Monday.
The semifinal rematch comes about two weeks after Catholic handed the Yellow Jackets the worst loss (6-1) in program history in District 3 action. The Bears beat Brother Martin 3-2 on a sudden death golden goal.
“(Catholic's Jonathan Brunet) is very good coach and Catholic is a very skilled, solid team,” Thorne said. “After that loss, I am anxious to see how we handle this one. We obviously have something to prove.”
Both the Episcopal and U-High boys play Friday. Second-seeded UHS (17-3-2) hosts third-seeded Lusher Charter (19-2-4) at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Episcopal (14-4-3) hosts No. 4 Christ Episcopal (17-2-1), also at 6 p.m.