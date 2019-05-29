Troy Templet was relieved of his duties as the St. Amant High baseball coach at the end of the school year. Templet took over as midway through the 2012 season and went on to serve seven full seasons as head coach.
Templet was an assistant coach to Bob Lemons at SAHS for 13 ½ seasons prior to becoming the head coach. The Gators finished 17-18 this spring, including an upset win over seventh-seeded Lafayette High to open the playoffs. Templet has a record of 164-103 at St. Amant, which includes one berth in the Class 5A semifinalsand three quarterfinal berths.
“I was presented with some issues concerning the baseball program from the principal and athletic director. They felt I could not fix them and stated they wanted to move in a different direction. I was asked if I preferred to resign,” Templet said in a prepared statement. “I refused to resign, citing that the issues presented to me were not enough for me to lose my position as head baseball coach. I was relieved of my duties as a result.
“I would like to thank all of the players and parents that were loyal to me and understood and followed the messages of the program. I will forever cherish the relationships I built with students, players, support personnel, faculty, coaches, and administrators at St. Amant High School.”
The baseball change at St. Amant is one of several moves in a busy offseason. Mike Forbes (Central) and Tait Dupont (Brusly) confirmed their resignations last week. St. Michael the Archangel also hired long-time college coach Davis Gomez as its head coach last week, replacing Chris Harrell, who has moved to Dutchtown as an assistant football-baseball coach.
Templet’s best year at St. Amant was 2014. The Gators finished 29-9 and lost to eventual 5A champion Barbe in the semifinals in Sulphur. Templet’s SAHS teams were 8-0 in home playoff games.
“We want to thank coach Templet for over 20 years of service to St. Amant High’s baseball program,” SAHS Principal Beth Templet said in a prepared statement. “At this time, we are making a change in the direction of the program and we wish coach Templet all the best.”