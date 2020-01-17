PORT ALLEN — Tawasky Johnson did all he could for Port Allen to rally for 83-73 victory over Booker T. Washington on Friday night in overtime.
After a disjointed and foul-heavy first half, which ended 27-27, both teams began to pick things up in the final two periods.
After exchanging leads, Booker T. Washington (17-8) looked to have put Port Allen away after Tyrese Johnson sank two free throws and came up with a steal that led to a dunk for Kyran Ratliff, giving Booker T. Washington a 65-59 lead with one minute remaining.
Down six with a minute to go and its best player, Collin Holloway having fouled out, things looked bleak for Port Allen.
But Johnson, who scored 26 points, was fouled on a 3-point shot and sank all three free throws to trim Booker T. Washington’s lead to 65-62. Johnson forced the turnover Port Allen needed, and the Pelicans were awarded possession with 19.2 seconds remaining.
Coach Derrick Jones drew up a play and gave the ball to the hot hand. Johnson dribbled the clock down at the top of the key before moving to his left for a game-tying 3-point shot with 6.9 seconds remaining.
Johnson scored the last 10 points for Port Allen (16-2) and 20 total points in regulation.
Both teams struggled to get points in overtime, and Port Allen’s Jeremiah Dehon finally broke the drought with a corner 3-pointer with 2:27 left in the extra period.
Once again when Port Allen needed to get its offense going, the ball was placed in Johnson’s hands.
After two free throws gave the Pelicans a 70-67 lead, Johnson stole the inbounds pass and converted a layup. Then on the next possession, Port Allen stole the ball near halfcourt, and Johnson sprinted to the rim for a one-handed slam, getting everyone in the gym off their feet.
“He was huge,” Jones said. “Those guys are still trying to figure out how to coexist a little bit. TJ was amazing. He is such a competitor, and sometimes he lets his competitive juices get the best of him just like me. We clash a little, but I think we get each other and at the end of the day we’re both trying to win the game. I was so proud of him the way he came back in the second half and responded.”
Down 74-69, Booker T. Washington began fouling to extend the game. But Port Allen remained calm, knocking down nine of its next 10 free throws.
Jy’Ron Allen closed it out for Port Allen, making the last six free throws to seal the Pelicans’ victory.
The 83 points were a season-high for Port Allen. Johnson led the way with 26 points while Holloway added 23.
Kyran Ratliff and Tyrese Johnson led Booker T. Washington with 19 and 17 points, respectively.