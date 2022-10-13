Coaches scheme for them, schedule for them and calculate them weekly. Power ratings are the thing that makes the LHSAA’s football world go round.
Tracking potential playoff pairings has become an obsession … so much so that some high school football watchers question whether rivalry games matter anymore.
I am in that group that believes there is nothing like a rivalry. Why? Because those games infuse passion like no other. And when they play into that power ratings obsession, all the better.
I randomly texted several coaches and asked them what their favorite rivalry is or was. And why. Both responses I got were on point but in decidedly different ways.
It should surprise no one which rivalry Central coach Sid Edwards picked – Parkview Baptist vs. Redemptorist. Full disclosure … it remains my favorite too.
“Central and Denham Springs is one of the oldest rivalries and it is a very good one too,” Edwards noted. “But in my career there has been nothing like it (Parkview and Redemptorist). It had everything. It was Thursday night Week10, it was for a district title and the stands would almost be full by 4 o’clock.
“It was north Baton Rouge vs. south Baton Rouge. A Baptist school vs. a Catholic school. We were fierce rivals, but (the late) Kenny Guillot and I could sit and break bread. There was so much passion.”
Sadly, that rivalry ended before Redemptorist closed.
Other rivalries have gone by the wayside too, including Capitol vs. McKinley and true old-school rivalries like Istrouma-Baton Rouge High and Istrouma-Catholic based on demographics and other factors.
Two other traditional rivalries I think about are on what I hope is a district/classification-caused hiatus. Central-Denham Springs is one and Lutcher-St. James is the other.
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois coached in another notable rivalry – the Knights vs. The Dunham School Thursday night. Bourgeois recalls others too. As a quarterback at Ascension Catholic, Bourgeois’ rival was St. John.
Bourgeois said one Lutcher-St. James game left a big impression on him as a fan. “I saw passionate fans and 50-year-olds wearing letter jackets, great tailgating and high energy from the players and coaches. It was something.”
Of the remaining local rivalries, East Ascension vs. St. Amant remains highly relevant because of how involved both the schools and their communities are. There is pageantry. The fact that the game also counts in the district standings does not hurt.
East Feliciana vs. Northeast in 2A has the same attraction. With Kentwood dropping back into Class 1A, that Southern Lab rivalry also returns and it will very likely be for the 9-1A title.
Baton Rouge’s new Class 5A district alignment played a role in nixing the Central-Denham Springs rivalry. But it brings together two other teams, Catholic and Zachary, who are set to play Week 10 on Thursday. Sounds familiar, right?
Zachary coach David Brewerton is a former Catholic player and both teams won LHSAA titles a year ago. Brewerton also was an assistant to Edwards at Redemptorist during the glory days vs. Parkview. Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. was a PBS running back.
Of course, games with Scotlandville and others remain for both teams. But Catholic and Zachary may be ranked in the Class 5A top five. Plenty to play for and passion in the boot.
You see, even as they change, rivalries are grand.