Jaron Davis knew his game needed to change before his senior year. Davis loved to orchestrate the Jehovah-Jireh offense. But he had to do more.
“For us to get to where we wanted to be, I had score more,” Davis said. “I worked on it last summer, and we worked together as a team. We all found our roles.”
The role for Davis, who was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class C All-State Boys Basketball team, was a lead role.
Davis led the Warriors to their second straight Division V select title. He averaged 23 points, eight assists and three steals. He is joined on the LSWA first team by teammate Timothy Jackson (16 points, 12 rebounds). Another teammate, John-Paul Ricks (18 points, five assists), made the second team.
“There were a lot of 5 a.m. mornings and a lot of shots taken,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “Jaron played with the seniors who graduated last year for four years. This group was going to be different, and they needed time to grow and develop. Jaron had to be able to put us on his back and carry the load. He did that.”
Davis shares top billing on the LSWA team with girls Outstanding Player Allie Willis of Plainview (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists). Simpson’s Jade Losavio was voted Coach of the Year for the boys squad after leading the Broncos to the Class C title.
Taylor Lee of Class C semifinalist Ebarb was picked as the girls Coach of the Year. Jamila Smith of Division V semifinalist Family Christian (23 points, seven rebounds) made the girls first team.
The 5-foot-8 Davis got exactly what he wanted with the Warriors winning the Division V title. Grabbing some individual accolades was nice too.
“Being picked for an award like this. … It means a lot,” Davis said. “I put in a lot of work and so did my team.”
CLASS C BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jaron Davis Jehovah-Jireh 5-8 Sr. 23.0
Zach Kingham Summerfield 5-10 Sr. 21.0
Cameron Bettez Simpson 6-2 Sr. 18.0
Montonious Burrough Pleasant Hill 5-10 Jr. 16.0
Timothy Jackson Jehovah-Jireh 6-4 Sr. 16.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Derrick Royal Summerfield 6-4 Jr. 16.0
Keondrick Sapp Atlanta 5-9 Jr. 13.0
John-Paul Ricks Jehovah-Jireh 6-0 Fr. 18.0
Dustin Williams Simpson 6-1 Sr. 17.0
Elijah Malone Saline 6-6 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JARON DAVIS, JEHOVAH-JIREH
COACH OF THE YEAR: JADE LOSAVIO, SIMPSON
Honorable mention: Eddie Seaberry, Epps; Fredrick Ford, Pleasant Hill; Zach Parrie, Ebarb; Gavon Sandifer, Singer; Brandon McCurley, Grand Isle; Deonte Davis, Summerfield; Cody Baugus, Georgetown; Nashaun, Reddick, Phoenix.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Allie Willis Plainview 5-9 Sr. 15.0
Arianna Young Atlanta 5-1 Sr. 18.3
Millie Tanner Ebarb 5-8 So. 21.5
Alex Harrison Plainview 5-10 Sr. 16.7
Jamila Smith Family Christian 5-7 Jr. 23.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Abbie Clark Starks 5-8 Jr. 19.0
Taylor Lilly Claiborne Christian 5-9 Sr. 17.6
Kayleigh Hardwick Singer 5-7 Fr. 16.2
Maddison Ford Reeves 5-1 8th 20.4
Gracie Young Johnson Bayou 5-9 Jr. 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ALLIE WILLIS, PLAINVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR LEE, EBARB
Honorable mention: Abbie Hardie, Harrisonburg; Ajai Meadors, Summerfield; Aryn Johnson, Plainview; Jamaya Jackson, Gibsland-Coleman; Kyla Crosby, Grand Isle; Lexi Rachal, Family Christian; Rayleigh Bennett, Claiborne Christian; Jade Bonner, Evans.