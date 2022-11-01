A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football to Bogalusa.
"We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
"Bogalusa did not want to play a neutral site and they do not have to. This way, they have extra time to put together their plan and safety measures ahead of a playoff game they will host. It gives us time to rest and prepare for the playoffs too."
With the forfeit, Bogalusa finishes the regular season 8-1, 4-0. Albany is 6-4, 2-2. Both teams are set to go the LHSAA's playoffs that begin next week.
A shooting death that took place outside Bogalusa's stadium during a 7-3A game with Jewel Sumner on Oct. 14 led principals to vote by a 3-2 margin last week to move Friday's game to Amite High.
Lacara said one school opted to reconsider its neutral site vote after that and the game was again scheduled for Bogalusa, something the school's and city officials had fought for, noting that those involved in the shooting were from St. Tammany Parish, not Bogalusa. City officials pledged to provide added security.
Initially, Albany made plans to play the game. Lacara said plans to get buses were in place and a meeting with parents was planned. After consulting first-year AHS coach John Legoria, Lacara said the decision to forfeit was made.
Lacara took the request to forfeit to the 7-3A principals. The one principal who missed the Zoom call is scheduled to vote either tonight or tomorrow.
"(A vote) either way will not change the decision, but we will follow procedures," Lacara said. "This is a district with different parishes and communities. We value those relationships and feel like this decision is in line with that."