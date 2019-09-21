Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Lusher (11-4A) vs. Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial

Northeast (7-2A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Friday

5A/4A

Central (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Assumption (8-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at South Plaquemines (11-2A)

Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial

Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary

McKinley (5-5A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Livonia (6-4A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Westgate (5-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Belaire

Local/area

Baker (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Brusly (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia

University (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Mentorship (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at DeQuincy (5-2A)

Dunham (7-2A) at Hannan (8-3A)

East Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa (8-3A)

Loranger (8-3A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

Franklinton (9-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

South Lafourche (8-4A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)

Westlake (4-3A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)

Episcopal (7-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)

Cohen (11-2A) at Port Allen (7-2A)

DeLaSalle (11-3A) at Amite (9-2A)

Northlake Christian (10-2A) at Independence (8-2A)

Pine (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)

Pearl River (9-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)

St. Helena (8-2A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)

Slaughter Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (8-2A)

Riverside (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field

East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Livingston Collegiate (11-4A)

Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) At Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

View comments