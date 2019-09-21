Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Lusher (11-4A) vs. Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial
Northeast (7-2A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Friday
5A/4A
Central (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Assumption (8-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at South Plaquemines (11-2A)
Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)
Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial
Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary
McKinley (5-5A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Livonia (6-4A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
Belaire (7-4A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)
West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Westgate (5-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Belaire
Local/area
Baker (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Brusly (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia
University (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Mentorship (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at DeQuincy (5-2A)
Dunham (7-2A) at Hannan (8-3A)
East Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa (8-3A)
Loranger (8-3A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)
Franklinton (9-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
South Lafourche (8-4A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Destrehan (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)
Westlake (4-3A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)
Episcopal (7-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)
Cohen (11-2A) at Port Allen (7-2A)
DeLaSalle (11-3A) at Amite (9-2A)
Northlake Christian (10-2A) at Independence (8-2A)
Pine (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Pearl River (9-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)
St. Helena (8-2A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)
Slaughter Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (8-2A)
Riverside (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field
East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Livingston Collegiate (11-4A)
Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
White Castle (7-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) At Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville