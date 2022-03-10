LAKE CHARLES — If a team shoots better and has almost twice as many rebounds as an opponent, a win is practically guaranteed.
Top-seeded Madison Prep did all that in a 70-45 victory over Donaldsonville in a Class 3A semifinal that tipped off Thursday’s action at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
Seton Hall signee Percy Daniels led the way with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds for the defending champion Chargers (28-6). Point guard Dylan Dominique added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists with just one turnover for MPA.
“Going into it, coach said I needed to dominate the game,” the 6-foot-9 Daniels said. “My point guard Dylan knew and the rest of the guys knew that. I tried not to force anything. I let the game come to me.”
Madison Prep advances to play No. 3 Wossman (30-6) in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday. Wossman beat second-seeded Bossier 56-46 in the other semifinal.
The Chargers made 44 percent of their shots from the field (24 of 54), 74 percent of their free throws (20 of 27) and out-rebounded the Tigers 54-29. Fourth-seeded DHS made 26 percent of its shots from the field and 54 percent of its free throws.
“I am really proud of the way the guys came out and played,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “Donaldsonville had a very great year. Tough, athletic guys.
“We knew we had to get out and establish control of the game and take the crowd out of the game.”
Momentum shifted before the game started. Instead of an opening tip, Dominique stepped to the free throw line and made two technical foul shots. The Chargers made it 4-0 just 32 seconds into the game.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said the technical was assessed because Donaldsonville’s black NBA-styled road jerseys were not one solid color as required to NFHS rules. North Central was cited for a jersey issue prior to its semifinal Monday.
“That hurt us,” Donaldsonville coach Lionel Gilbert said. “I could not stand and coach because of the technical. I had to sit on the bench. Unfortunately, it took us 35 games to find this out (about the jerseys), but I do understand.
“But I am proud of how hard we battled. We got off to a slow start. We missed out on getting the crowd involved. That is not a team you want to fall behind.”
Troy Cole led the Tigers (30-5) with 14 points. Rayien Otis and Maliek Robertson each had 11 for DHS, which made its first tourney appearance since 2014. Jayce Depron (15) and Jalen Williams (11) also scored in double figures for MPA.
Madison Prep race out to a 9-0 lead and led 17-6 after one quarter. The Chargers led by 14 points at halftime. A three-minute scoring drought in the third quarter dimmed DHS’ comeback hopes. By the time Cole scored on a layup at the 2:17 mark Madison Prep’s lead was 48-25.