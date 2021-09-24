The Istrouma Indians managed to leave a bad first quarter in the past during Friday’s 28-16 win over the Plaquemine Green Devils, but not without their fair share of late-game theatrics.
The Indians (2-1, 1-0 7-4A) scored two touchdowns in a matter of two minutes late in the fourth quarter to wrestle the lead away from Plaquemine (0-3, 0-1 7-4A), but the points hadn’t always come that easy: Istrouma was shut out in the first and third quarters, and hadn’t had a meaningful drive in the second half until quarterback LeKendrick Self scored a pair of touchdowns late.
Instead of leaning on Alabama-commit Le’Veon Moss for the first few drives, Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney called upon Jaon Morgan and Greg Young to serve as tailbacks behind Self. Stymied by linebacker Colbi Dennis and the rest of Plaquemine’s front seven, it wasn’t until the third drive that Moss took control of the offense, acting as the Indians’ wildcat quarterback for almost half of their offensive plays.
How it was won
It wasn’t a great look for the Indians when Plaquemine’s Shermar Carter took the opening kickoff back 76 yards for a touchdown, nor was the outlook any brighter after a pair of three-and-outs on their first two drives. The Green Devils’ defense thwarted any and all attempts by the Indians to find a rhythm in the first quarter, but Moss found his stride out of the wildcat in the second, scoring two touchdowns from 19 and 28 yards in the process.
The Green Devils offense, on the other hand, struggled to establish any tempo for much of the first half, although the duo of Carter and Rickey Green managed to move the chains on a few big runs, including a 21-yard touchdown run by Carter.
Both teams failed to put together a meaningful drive in the third quarter, with each side trading punts back and forth while the run games struggled to find consistent open spaces in the trenches, before Self’s two-touchdown fourth quarter performance.
Player of the game
Le’Veon Moss, RB, Istrouma Indians: Moss managed to spare the Indians’ offense from a game full of negative yardage and three-and-outs, and did it in style: Not only did he manage to score on a pair of long runs, but he also served as Istrouma’s wildcat quarterback, but couldn’t connect on any of his three pass attempts and threw for an interception. He finished with 18 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, though his biggest contribution came when Self ran the option, which forced the Green Devils’ to commit to Moss rather than Self.
They said it
Gradney on how his team responded to falling behind 7-0 after the opening kickoff: “We knew that special teams was going to be a heavy emphasis last week. We really tried to improve in that area. When they jumped out on us we, just didn’t hang our head. Let’s trust the process, let’s do what we worked on, and they ended up doing a better job on the back end because of it.”
Plaquemine head coach Paul Distefano on missed opportunities and a budding rivalry: “We’ve had some real good games with the last three years. I knew Le’Veon was going to come out with fire in his eyes after the last few years. The disappointing thing is we started out so well. We had a chance to go up three scores, and I think that would’ve made a big difference in the game. We had a holding call down near the five that was tough. That would’ve put us up three scores and would’ve made a huge difference.”
Notable
- Neither team completed a pass in the first half. The first catch of the game was made by Istrouma’s De’Atwan Brown shortly after the second half began.
- Before Moss entered on the Indians’ third drive, the Indians managed only one play for positive yardage.
- Istrouma opened the game with five consecutive plays for a loss.