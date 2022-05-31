The LHSAA’s summer meeting normally is a housekeeping endeavor. It allows the executive committee to tie up loose ends from the previous year and prepare for the next one.
The two-day meeting set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office and continue at 9 a.m. Thursday could be more than that. How much more remains to be seen as the organization continues to wrestle with select/nonselect issues.
That last phrase — select/nonselect issues — is either a turn off or turn on button, depending on your point of view. I get that. Approving a definition of the word "select" seems simple, but it could change plenty.
As I scrolled through several social media posts, two things stood out. First, facts about how the split began are now skewed. Secondly, things have changed dramatically since 2013 when the football-only split passed.
The failed attempt to unite Class 5A select/nonselect schools in January made it abundantly clear — the split is not going away. Multiple attempts to legislate a “coming together” have failed.
So, finding an approach to make it all work is job one for the LHSAA and its executive committee. It won’t be easy. Significant steps could happen Thursday and would go before the LHSAA membership in January.
One of the biggest criticisms plenty of us have with the LHSAA’s current Big 12 — as in seven nonselect classes and five select divisions — is that it is simply too much. Too many playoff teams and separate championship events that step all over each other.
The use of bylaw 4.4.4 allows that the LHSAA “To make special rules to effect the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.” It is the vehicle for two things — approving a definition for what a select school is for 2022-23 and introducing revised playoff brackets for five sports. A new classification period is the impetus for the definition vote. This is the new starting point.
Forget about past percentages for students outside attendance zones and the most recent glossary definition of a select school.
Here is a history lesson. When the football split proposed by Winnfield High School passed in 2013, the primary rationale was that private schools/magnet/lab schools attract students from outside a traditional attendance zone and public schools could not. There was testimony to the legislature about it.
Fast-forward a decade. Now you have plenty of schools with students from outside traditional attendance zones. And it is not just Type 2 charter schools, which get so much attention. In April, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine presented three possible definitions. One would leave things pretty much as is, while another would separate private schools even more than now.
The third would move Type 2 charters — schools such as Madison Prep and Edna Karr — into the select category, along with schools in parishes such as Lafayette and Rapides that have open-enrollment policies that allow students to attend any school of their choice. It would encompass Orleans students who are assigned to schools, too. It would come close to balancing the number of schools on both sides.
Yes, that last option is the most radical change. To me, it is the one that makes sense in 2022 based on how education is evolving. Revised playoff brackets reducing the number of playoff teams in football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball would reduce unintended collateral damage.
Both the original split and expanded split (basketball, baseball and softball) authored by Many three years later made more room for nonselect teams in the playoffs. We have learned that all schools do not want to or need to be in the playoffs.
Bonine noted the LHSAA is the only association in the nation that has a form that allows schools to opt out of the playoffs. Why? Because teams at the bottom of the brackets with no wins or a few wins do not have the support or finances to make long playoff treks that more than likely will end with a huge loss.
And what about the select championship events? That's a subject for another time.
Those events, and plenty of other things, may have different looks in a couple of days. Or maybe not.