Think your team has the best story? Or did your coach do the best job of any coach in the Baton Rouge area this year? Does your school have a coach or athlete with an inspirational story?
The time has come for local/area schools and their fans to nominate their favorites for The Advocate’s Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Courage and Spirit awards.
Finalists and winners will be honored at The Advocate’s Star of Stars event at 7 p.m. May 20 at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel’s Baton Rouge Events Center. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the special guest speaker for the event that also includes honors for top athletes in 15 high school sports.
The Coach of the Year, Courage and Spirit awards are new this year. The Courage award is designed to honor an athlete or coach who has overcome a major personal hardship, such as an illness or great personal loss in pursuit of excellence.
A parent or school supporter who goes above and beyond to support a school and its sports programs can receive the Spirit award. Two coaches, one boys coach and one girls coach, will receive Coach of the Year honors.
Click here to find the links to make nominations:
https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/high_schools/article_ccad0d78-4f7a-11e9-9f21-ab25e38f2f32.html
To purchase tickets to the Star of Stars events, go to the following link:
https://neworleans.boldtypetickets.com/events/83903639/the-advocates-star-of-star-sports-awards
Dugout dedication
The University Lab School Foundation dedicated the home dugout and award its first college scholarship in honor of the late Bill Mathews last week.
Mathews, a 1965 U-High graduate, lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He played a key role in the school’s decision to bring back baseball as a varsity sport more than 20 years ago. Former UHS player Peyton Bonnette received the first college scholarship given in Mathews’ honor.
ACHS job opening
Ascension Catholic seeks an assistant football coach. We will consider both certified teachers and CECP-qualified applicants. Contact ACHS coach Benny Saia at (225) 253-1005 or e-mail at Benny.Saia@acbulldogs.org.